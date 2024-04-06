WebEngage, a provider of marketing automation software, has strengthened its expertise in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) through the acqui-hiring of data scientists from Propellor.ai.

The move is aimed at leveraging the vast amount of data points within the WebEngage Customer Data Platform, enabling clients with comprehensive verticalised analytics and AI-driven solutions.

“This can be orbit-shifting in terms of utilisation of data for even better retention for the client’s customers. Propellor now means an even more impactful WebEngage inside more global consumer marketing teams,” said Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, an investor with WebEngage.

WebEngage helps consumer brands engage and retain their customers towards higher lifetime value and marketing return on investment (ROI). It is used by over 800 brands like IKEA, Unilever, Walmart, Myntra, Unacademy, Pepperfry, GoIbibo, Adan One, PFI Mega Life, PasarPolis, Wego, Groww, Acko, and Blackberrys.

The company claims that, by expanding its data and consulting capabilities, clients can expect improved insights quality, resulting in an amplified impact of new campaigns across channels.

Co-founder and CEO Avlesh Singh is confident that WebEngage holds a unique position to potentially boost a customer’s revenue and profit metrics by 20-40%. He further emphasised that the team of data scientists will now “supercharge how we leverage our customers’ data to deliver value.”

“I’m excited to find such a vast playground to deploy all the skills and lessons with me and my team on delivering deep insights in easily consumable ways that can enable effective decision making,” Abhijat Shukla, Founder of Propellor, noted.