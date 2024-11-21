In a world where rapid access to services has become the norm—whether ordering food, booking a ride, or streaming entertainment—the financial sector is catching up. Fintech companies are under increasing pressure to streamline processes, especially in areas like onboarding, where cumbersome, manual verifications have traditionally slowed things down. Responding to this demand, Invincible Ocean has launched a groundbreaking AI-powered no-code onboarding platform that reduces fintech product deployment to just 10 minutes, potentially transforming the customer onboarding landscape.

As governments globally tighten Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, the demand for efficient, compliant eKYC solutions has become a priority across industries. Invincible Ocean’s solution is designed to help businesses, particularly in finance, navigate this requirement effortlessly while keeping fraud risks at bay.

"As onboarding journeys across different sectors are largely similar, our solution allows the same product to be used across various industries and use cases," states Ajay Setia, CEO, Invincible Ocean. "Additionally, our Invincible Intelligence ecosystem helps design customised risk engines using alternate data."

Simplifying onboarding with no-code efficiency

At the core of Invincible Ocean’s platform is a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface that requires no specialised coding knowledge. This no-code design allows users from various departments—not just tech teams—to customise their onboarding workflows easily. By enabling a microservices-based architecture, companies can modularise each part of the onboarding process, breaking it down into reusable components that simplify configuration. This approach allows businesses to create a personalised onboarding journey tailored to their brand's look and feel, integrating domain names, logos, and colours, for a seamless user experience.

"Our no-code platform is accessible to a wide range of users within an organisation," Setia says. "It allows companies to build onboarding solutions without the need for deep technical expertise, democratising access to a crucial area of customer experience and compliance."

A standout feature of the platform is its ability to adapt across industries. While the platform is flexible enough to meet general onboarding needs, it also offers pre-designed, industry-specific solutions tailored to sectors like Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), insurance, and banking. These customised workflows are already aligned with the unique compliance and operational requirements of each industry, making it easier for businesses to deploy without the need for extensive adjustments.

Speed is the hallmark of this offering, with a record delivery time of 10 minutes for product deployment. In contrast to traditional onboarding processes that may take days or even weeks, Invincible Ocean’s rapid deployment ensures that businesses can quickly react to changing regulatory needs and roll out solutions for onboarding customers and vendors seamlessly.

"Invincible, with its DIY platform and 250+ verification APIs, provides eKYC solutions for 150+ countries and includes a comprehensive vehicle intelligence ecosystem," says Setia, highlighting the platform’s vast reach and capability to support businesses on a global scale.

Tackling onboarding challenges

In developing this no-code solution, the company identified three critical challenges in the current onboarding landscape: inefficiency, high costs, and fraud risks. Traditional onboarding typically involves manual paperwork, time-consuming verifications, and disconnected systems, leading to bottlenecks and elevated costs. For many businesses, these processes also increase the likelihood of errors and fraud.

To address these challenges, the platform leverages AI-driven risk engines and real-time data processing, which enhance fraud detection capabilities. By allowing users to configure risk engines according to industry-specific needs, the platform also helps minimise exposure to fraudulent activities. For instance, financial institutions that prioritise security can leverage the Invincible Intelligence ecosystem, which uses alternate data to make real-time, risk-informed decisions.

It’s built as a white-label solution, enabling organisations to integrate onboarding seamlessly within their existing brand environment, while ensuring compliance and security. This adaptability ensures that clients can scale their onboarding solutions to meet evolving business demands without compromising security or user experience.

Ongoing support for changing regulatory needs

Despite the platform's simplicity, Invincible Ocean provides robust client support. "We designed a straightforward DIY platform that emphasises ease of use," Setia says. To facilitate smooth onboarding for users, it has incorporated AI-enabled tips throughout the platform and offers resources like tutorials, user guides, and access to a dedicated support team.

Keeping pace with the fast-changing fintech sector, Invincible Ocean actively gathers client feedback to continuously improve its platform. With a clientele of over 300 companies and 10 banks, the platform’s adaptability is a response to emerging trends and regulatory changes. The Invincible Intelligence Ecosystem was specifically designed to meet the demand for comprehensive insights from real-time data, enabling businesses to make quick, informed adjustments.

“By harnessing real-time data and advanced analytics, the platform can adapt to regulatory shifts and evolving market demands, ensuring that clients remain compliant and competitive,” explains Setia.

Data security and privacy at the forefront

In a world where data breaches are a constant threat, the company prioritises data security and privacy. The platform incorporates secure microservices and encryption to protect data at every stage of onboarding. Compliance with industry regulations is a key component of the platform’s architecture, which employs robust access controls and regular security audits to detect and prevent potential threats. For companies handling sensitive KYC information, this adherence to high-security standards is a reassurance that customer data is well-protected.

By focusing on ease of use, data security, and regulatory compliance, Invincible Ocean has effectively addressed key pain points in the onboarding process, making it a go-to solution for fintech companies worldwide. As Setia aptly concludes, "In today’s market, onboarding needs to be not only fast but also secure and adaptable. Invincible Ocean’s platform meets that demand, empowering businesses to deploy fintech products quickly and confidently."