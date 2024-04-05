The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced the Class of 2024, the newest cohort of its Young Global Leaders, a group of about 90 changemakers shaping the future and driving positive change.

The list includes young leaders under the age of 40 making an impact in fields as diverse as film, economic development, climate change, public health and technology.

It includes five Indians, including entrepreneur, climate activist and actress Bhumi Pednekar; Adwaita Nayar, CEO of ﻿Nykaa﻿ Fashion; Arjun Bhartia, director of Jubilant Group; Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director of ﻿Vedanta﻿ Limited; and Sharad Vivek Sagar, founder and chief executive officer of Dexterity Global.

“As we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Forum of Young Global Leaders, we are thrilled to welcome our newest cohort of Young Global Leaders. They represent the future of leadership, and we are confident that their perspectives and innovative ideas will contribute significantly to addressing the world's most pressing challenges,” said Ida Jeng Christensen, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

The list also features personalities such as Temi Marcella, Founding Partner, Alcent Capital; Thomas Roulet, Professor of Leadership, University of Cambridge's Judge Business School; Néné Maïga, CEO, Orange Botswana; Ian Glasner, Group Head of Venture Investment, Innovation and Digital Partnerships, HSBC; Christian Jolck, Co-Founder and Partner, 2150; Nathan Shabot, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, LIP Ventures; Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Member of Parliament, Singapore; and Wemimo Abbey, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Esusu, among others.

The Class of 2024 will participate in a three-year leadership development programme, which includes executive education courses, learning journeys, and opportunities to collaborate with trusted peers to accelerate their impact.

Established in 2004, the Forum of Young Global Leaders brings together leaders under the age of 40 from around the world to address shared challenges. YGLs has grown into a community of more than 1,400 members and alumni from over 120 countries over the past two decades.