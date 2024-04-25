YLanes: Transforming Connection and Conversation in a Lonely World

YLanes, created by Deepti Punjabi and Rajesh Ivaturi, is a platform aimed at facilitating deeper human connections. Both founders, who met through a dating app, shared a vision influenced by their own experiences. Deepti Punjabi, an IIM Calcutta alumnus with a background in finance and a passion for travel and yoga, teamed up with Rajesh Ivaturi, whose expertise lies in engineering and management consulting, to establish YLanes.

Key Features of YLanes

YLanes distinguishes itself with several key features designed to enhance user interaction:

Curated Connections: YLanes offers a multi-layered curation process, with over 25 filters, including age, gender, and interests. This system aims to connect users who share similar views and preferences, facilitating a judgment-free communication environment.

Authentic Conversations: The platform hosts conversations on more than 100 topics, ranging from personal development to philosophical discussions. This variety ensures that users have the opportunity to engage in meaningful exchanges.

Safety and Privacy: YLanes emphasises user safety and privacy. It offers features like anonymity and the ability to alert, report, and block profiles, which helps maintain a secure and comfortable community for its members.

Incentivised Quality Interactions: Users can earn 'ycoins' for quality participation and can rate each other's contributions, which encourages meaningful interaction and rewards active participants.

Reach and Impact

Since its inception, YLanes has attracted users from over 15 countries. Although specific user numbers are not disclosed, the platform's international reach suggests a growing interest in alternatives to traditional social media focused on more substantial connections.

The Context for YLanes

The platform emerges in a context where loneliness, especially among younger generations like Gen Z, is increasingly prevalent despite technological advancements in communication. This situation has led to a demand for platforms that prioritise deeper connections.

Future Prospects

YLanes has secured an initial investment of Rs.1.2 Cr in their seed round. Looking forward, the founders aim to expand their service globally, hoping to provide a space where individuals can freely express themselves and establish significant relationships.

YLanes offers a platform for users seeking more meaningful social interactions, contrasting with the often superficial nature of existing digital communications. By nurturing a community of users who value authenticity, the platform not only addresses the epidemic of loneliness but also transforms the way we connect and communicate in the digital age.