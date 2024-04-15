Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath unveils WTFund for entrepreneurs aged 25 and under

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath launched a separate fund targeted at entrepreneurs aged 25 and under, called WTFund.

As per a statement, WTFund will be a non-dilutive fund, enabling eligible entrepreneurs to receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh without the need to dilute their stake. This fund will be sector-agnostic.

Besides the grant, WTFund will provide access to operator-first mentorship pods, a go-to-market (GTM) studio, beta testing, and feedback opportunities, as well as talent acquisition channels through an internship programme, a fractional CXO database, and moonlighting opportunities.

On the new fund, Kamath said, “The India of my childhood differs markedly from the country we see today. Back then, the emphasis was on securing stable employment rather than pursuing entrepreneurship and embracing risk. Today, young founders tend to create the most impact within entrepreneurship.”

“At WTF, our goal is to cultivate a culture that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk by providing a comprehensive support system,” he added.

The selected founders will undergo a rigorous screening process, WTFund said, and receive tailored support until they secure their first institutional funding.

"WTF is" is a popular podcast hosted by Nikhil Kamath and has featured leading business leaders across segments who have voiced their thoughts on various topics—from what goes into building a fashion or beauty brand, mitigating climate change impacts by building low-carbon economies, to the explosion of short-form content.