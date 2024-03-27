On-demand convenience platform Swiggy launched a new initiative, “She The Change- From Vision to Venture" to recognise and celebrate women’s entrepreneurship.

Inaugurated by the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, the initiative, according to Swiggy, underscores the contribution of food delivery platforms in fostering and stimulating women's entrepreneurship in the country.

The launch event saw accomplished women entrepreneurs in F&B from across India, distinguished personalities from economics and academia, and Swiggy's leadership including Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Swiggy and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, ﻿Swiggy﻿.

According to a press statement, Swiggy has more than 50,000 women-run restaurants on its platform. It added that these entrepreneurs are generating approximately three hundred thousand jobs, as each restaurant employs an average of six direct employees.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman commended Swiggy's role in encouraging and recognising the performance of women-led businesses, a move emphasising the Prime Minister's endorsement of women's inclusion in the workforce, encapsulated in his vision of 'Nari Shakti.

Women entrepreneurs in the F&B sector from across the country were facilitated by FM Nirmala Sitharaman at an event.

“Today, I can see there is great vibrancy in women-led enterprises, where women are coming forth and taking up business challenges- whether small, medium or big, you find women everywhere, and programmes such as Swiggy's “She the Change” are giving them the encouragement and a little push, and for other women to know this is possible. Swiggy deserves a special mention for encouraging women's entrepreneurship nationwide," Sitharaman said.

“'She The Change' transcends being just an initiative; it stands as a platform, dedicated to honouring and amplifying the remarkable stories of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the F&B industry," Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, said.