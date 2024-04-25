Zomato pilots priority delivery: Report

Gurugram-headquartered food technology platform ﻿Zomato﻿ has been piloting priority delivery of food for a limited group of customers at an additional charge, according to a news report. The charges apply even to those who are a part of Zomato’s membership programme, Zomato Gold.

Users can avail of faster deliveries at an additional cost ranging between Rs 19 to Rs 29 per order, reported The Economic Times. The platform has also introduced a “pay later” option on the app. Users can pay any time till the delivery of the food.

Queries sent to Zomato remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Zomato received a payment aggregator license for its entity Zomato Payments Private Limited earlier this year that enables the platform to carry on ecommerce transactions and issue pre-paid payment instruments.

During its Q3 FY24 earnings, Zomato said that the platform was yet to get to “sustainable pricing” for its Gold loyalty programme. The Gold programme was also one of the drivers for taking up the number of monthly average users for Zomato in its food delivery segment.

However, the company has been experimenting with revenue drivers, including the introduction of a platform fee for customers. The fee was recently hiked to Rs 5 from Rs 4.

The platform recorded profits for three quarters in FY24, though it is yet to announce its annual returns for the year.