Software industry experts speaking at DevSparks 2024—YourStory's summit for developers—called upon programmers to grab the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI) and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and build fresh products.

The speakers were part of a panel discussing "AI: Supercharging Developer Workflows" and agreed that the AI era had just begun and there was a long way to go still, but they were already reaping the benefits offered by the technological advances.

Aaritya CEO Dale Vaz said, “GenAI is truly transformational, and it helps in making one’s journey very personalised.” He gave an example of how education can become personalised by using AI.

This personalisation is not just at the individual level but can also be implemented at large organisations. Mukesh Jain, CTO, VP and Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini, said AI is helping them give better recommendations as it has the ability to understand what the employees really want.

AI today is also finding deep application even in the financial services world, a highly regulated industry, with its ability to provide information much faster to customers while adhering to all norms.

Puneet Vyas, Managing Director, UBS, said, “AI is a great leveller as it provides the option of providing direct self-service to our customers by sourcing data from multiple databases.”

Malavika Natu, SI Partner Sales Engineering Leader, Snowflake, said that given the push towards automation through AI, what needs to be seen is how far the end customers are comfortable with such interactions.

She said AI tools are enabling developers to refine their offerings.

However, Jain of Capgemini cautioned that despite the advances made by AI, there has to be caution on how individual data is going to be used with a certain governance structure set in place.

But the speakers were unanimous on the opportunities and "almost" limitless possibilities offered by AI.

Vaz of Aaritya said, “There will be a massive unlock in productivity and skillsets. It is a great time to build for developers.”

Vyas of UBS noted that one should not be afraid about exploring AI and GenAI but cautioned against having any preconceived solutions through them.

As Natu of Snowflake said, this is also the right time for developers to build small large language models, which are developing solutions for specific segments.