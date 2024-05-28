Flam, an AI-powered mixed reality (MR) publishing platform, has raised $4.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by ﻿TurboStart﻿, ﻿Twin Ventures﻿, Alphatron Capital, along with other angel investors and family offices. Other existing backers including San Francisco-based ﻿Inventus Capital Partners﻿, SVQ, and 9Unicorns also participated in the round.

The company said the raised funds will be used to expand its global footprint into North America, Europe, and MENA.

“Content has been evolving over decades and now transitioning into MR experiences. Our platform is dedicated to making MR accessible to the masses," said Shourya Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Flam.

"Following the viral success of Britannia’s MR ad featuring Ranveer Singh, we've attracted interest from 100s of global brands across various industries. Just like video ads, MR will become permanent in the brand’s marketing strategies worldwide,” he added.

The Bengaluru-based startup, which caters to clients such as Britannia, Netflix, Wargaming, AJIO, and WPP, creates interactive MR content that can be accessed through mobile cameras. By leveraging advanced AI-driven capabilities, the platform facilitates the creation and distribution of MR content, as well as comprehensive analytics for marketers.

The platform’s MR technology transforms content on print, OOH advertising (out of home), television, and digital advertisements into immersive and engaging experiences for consumers.

"We haven’t come across any other platform exposing consumers to MR so effortlessly. Flam eliminates friction–with no need for headsets, app downloads, or web AR, making MR accessible through a simple link embedded anywhere–social media, websites, and even offline channels. Imagine YouTube, but for mixed reality facilitating the viral spread of MR content, driving more users to the platform,” said Ganesh Raju, Founder of ﻿TurboStart﻿.

Some of its features include image recognition and image and ground tracking through AI algorithms, which operate on Android and iOS mobile devices to create and deploy MR content instantly.

“We've been observing huge interest from brands and delight among consumers for MR, which makes us extremely optimistic about the future of this space," said Suresh Vaswani, Founding Partner at Alphatron Capital.

"After interacting with Flam, we instantly knew we had found a missing ingredient in MR’s adoption. Beyond their sophisticated technology, the way they have solved the creation and distribution of MR is truly commendable,” he added.

