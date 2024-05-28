In a world where technology has the power to transform lives, purpose-driven innovation is key to creating sustainable and meaningful impact. From revolutionising education to transforming healthcare access, innovative digital solutions are paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.

To delve into this transformative potential, AWS Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS, AMD and YourStory, is hosting a virtual fireside chat titled ‘Innovation with purpose: Building digital public goods that empower billions’. This highly anticipated webinar will feature Dr Pramod Varma, the Chief Technology Officer of EkStep Foundation, in conversation with Kanishka Agiwal, Services Lines Leader, India and South Asia at AWS. This fireside chat is scheduled to be live on June 14, 2024, at 3pm IST.

Dr Pramod Varma, a visionary technologist and the driving force behind several large-scale digital initiatives including Aadhaar, India's digital identity programme, will share his insights on the potential of technology in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in education and healthcare.

He will highlight how EkStep Foundation's initiatives are leveraging digital platforms to provide accessible educational resources and healthcare tools to millions, thereby fostering an environment of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The discussion will delve into the core principles of building impactful digital public goods, the challenges and opportunities associated with large-scale deployments in India, and how these tools can contribute to sustainable development and enhance public welfare.

This webinar is a must-attend for anyone interested in the intersection of technology and social impact, learning about the work of the EkStep Foundation, or understanding the concept of digital public goods and their potential.

AWS is a strong advocate for empowering public sector organisations in India. It has been instrumental in helping educational institutions, edtech companies, government agencies, and startups leverage the cloud.

Building on this commitment, the AWS Bharat Innovators Series fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing. It creates a platform for founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and work together to shape the future. Through webinars, podcasts, and events, the series showcases the work of inspiring Indian innovators across various fields.

Ready to join the conversation?