Forget the rat race; today's professionals are sprinting in a marathon. New technologies emerge seemingly overnight, and the skills needed to stay relevant can feel like a moving target. While traditional degrees provide a foundation, they often lack the laser focus on practical skills that employers crave.

It is against this backdrop that AWS Bharat Innovators Series, hosted by AWS, AMD, and YourStory, has organised a virtual fireside chat titled ‘Beyond the degree: How edtech is empowering working professionals’ featuring Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, a leading force in the online learning revolution. This discussion delves into the company's journey and its commitment to bridging the gap between academic qualifications and the practical needs of today's workforce. The virtual event will take place on June 07, 2024, at 3 pm IST and will provide an engaging platform for educators, edtech enthusiasts, students, and anyone passionate about the future of learning.

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn has emerged as a global leader in online bootcamp training for the digital economy. By partnering with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies, the platform curates programmes designed and delivered by industry experts. Live online classes feature sought-after trainers, global leaders, and top practitioners, ensuring students receive cutting-edge instruction directly from the source.

Moderated by Sunil PP, India and South Asia Lead for Education at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the fireside chat will feature Kumar's insights on how Simplilearn has been empowering professionals. Expect to hear strategies for developing in-demand skills, leveraging online learning for continuous upskilling, and navigating the rapidly changing future of professional development.

This webinar is a valuable opportunity for working professionals seeking to advance their careers and stay relevant in the digital age. Participants will gain insights into how edtech platforms like Simplilearn can equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic job market.

AWS has been helping public sector organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems but also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

