A new type of indigenous intelligence is transforming India’s tech landscape—artificial intelligence through the ‘India’ lens. This phenomenon is a result of tech companies across the country eagerly embracing the ‘Build in Bharat’ initiative, marrying it with the power of AI. Of these innovations, Ola Krutrim, a Large Language Model and Generative AI platform, stands out.

Launched by one of India’s brightest entrepreneurs Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Krutrim AI carries out a variety of tasks in both personal and professional spheres. So, what differentiates Ola Krutim from other AI assistants like Open AI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Bard? Krutrim (the Sanskrit word for artificial) aims to bridge the gap between the capabilities of global AI and the Indian ethos. The platform is trained on 2 trillion Indic language tokens. It can comprehend over 22 Indian languages and generate text in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, and even Hinglish. The platform also enables the creation of unique Generative AI products and services.

Krutrim had unveiled its AI models in December 2023, along with an AI chatbot. This year, it has exciting new product launches planned at Devsparks 2024.

India’s own AI takes the stage at DevSparks

Ola Krutrim will launch innovative AI-powered solutions to the brightest minds in software, tech and engineering at DevSparks 2024. With over 1,000 attendees, 30+ speakers, and 15+ sessions, this tech summit is set to be the perfect platform to introduce innovations in this space.

DevSparks, which will be hosted on May 4 in Bengaluru, will bring together developers, engineers and pioneers in tech to inspire, ideate and innovate together. Attendees will get to network with a wide pool of tech talent from a range of leading companies, such as Google, Walmart, Wells Fargo, Amazon, Accenture, HDFC Bank, Navi, KreditBee, Meesho, Jio Saavn, KPMG, Robert Bosch, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, and more.

The event will feature industry leaders and pioneers, such as Bhavish Agarwal, Founder, Ola; Surojit Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Ema; Pramod Varma, Co-founder FIDE and ex-chief Architect, Aadhaar and India Stack; Todd Greene, CEO & Co-founder, PubNub; Mukesh Jain, CTO, VP & Global Head of People Analytics, Capgemini; Bruno Goveas, Director, Cloud Computing India, Akamai; Seema Ramachandra, Head, Customer Engineering (Retail CPG & Health), Google Cloud; Rohan Verma, CEO & ED, MapmyIndia, and more.

DevSparks, which will host multiple sessions, fireside chats and roundtable discussions around Generative AI and Advance AI use cases, will provide fertile ground for advancements in Artificial Intelligence. Krutrim will launch a range of solutions, host workshops and drive conversations around AI.

What’s on the agenda?

Ola Kutrim’s AI Showcase opens with a fireside chat between Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola, and Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory. Next, is the product launch stage, where key announcements and product launches will be made. The product launches will be presented by Vipul Shah, Chief Product Officer/ VP of Products, Krutrim; Raguraman Barathalwar, Head of Systems and Software Engineering, Krutrim; and Prasad Kavuri, Head of Ola Maps, Ola. Each speaker will unveil a new product, share details, perform demos and connect with the audience through their presentations. Ravi Jain, Head of Strategy, Krutrim, will handle the cloud credits announcement.

The launch will be followed by a Pitch Fest sponsored by Krutrim where a handful early-stage AI/GenAI startups will be able to pitch their solutions for “building in India”. Krutrim will be part of the jury. Winners will receive free GPU as a service and MaaS credits on Krutrim Cloud.

