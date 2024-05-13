Digital skills for the next billion people: Bridging digital gap with AI coaches

The digital revolution has transformed our world, connecting us in ways unimaginable just a generation ago. However, this progress has exposed a growing disparity—the digital divide. This gap refers to the unequal access to technology, digital skills, and the opportunities these tools offer. Without the ability to navigate the digital world, a significant portion of the population risks being left behind in the 21st century's economic and social fabric.





However, there is hope. Innovative solutions like AI agents are emerging as powerful tools to bridge this divide. These AI agent platforms go beyond simply providing information. They empower individuals to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, fostering a future where everyone has the chance to participate in and thrive.

Understanding the digital divide

The digital divide has several dimensions—the skills needed to use technology effectively, and the opportunities to utilise these skills for personal and professional growth. The consequences of this gap are far-reaching. It can limit employment opportunities, hinder access to education and essential services, and exacerbate social inequalities.

According to a 2020 World Economic Forum report, a significant skills gap exists across demographics and regions. The report highlights that 40% of current workers will require reskilling within a short timeframe, underlining the urgency to address this issue. Furthermore, a global CEO survey by PwC revealed that a vast majority of CEOs are concerned about the lack of key skills in their workforce, with digital skills ranking at the top of their priorities.

The power of AI-powered solutions

AI agent platforms offer a transformative approach to digital adoption, knowledge management, and automation. They leverage artificial intelligence and generative AI to tailor the learning experience to each user's individual needs. This personalised approach ensures the digital journey is relevant, engaging, and directly connected to improving an individual’s digital experience, performance, and overall productivity.

Examples of generative AI

Interactive simulations: Users can practise using software in realistic scenarios that mimic their daily work.

Personalised learning paths: The platform creates custom learning journeys based on a user's progress, knowledge gaps, and preferred learning styles (e.g., in-app walkthroughs, answering real-time queries etc).

Adaptive content: The AI tailors explanations and examples to the user's level of understanding.

Addressing universal challenges

The journey toward digital inclusivity faces universal challenges: accessibility, engagement, and effective utilisation of digital tools. These challenges are not unique to any one demographic but are shared across the global digital landscape. The emergence of AI-driven solutions offers a beacon of hope, providing innovative approaches to overcome these barriers. By focusing on the personalised learning paths that adapt to the individual's pace and style, we can make strides in not only accessing digital tools but mastering them.

Digital fluency: The next step

Beyond basic digital literacy, the modern workplace demands digital fluency. This fluency refers to the ability to not just use technology, but to critically analyse it, solve complex problems with its help, and even utilise it to generate new knowledge. The gap between the advanced technology businesses utilise and the skills their employees possess to leverage them is ever-widening.





The current state of digital fluency lags behind the rapid pace of technological advancement. Research suggests that most jobs today require at least digital literacy, with an increasing number demanding full-fledged digital fluency. However, a significant portion of the workforce remains hesitant to embrace technology and learn new skills.





This gap poses a serious threat to businesses' competitiveness and innovation. To bridge this gap and fully realise the potential of technology investments, businesses need to foster digital fluency within their workforce. This can be achieved through targeted training programmes, mentorship opportunities, and a culture that encourages continuous learning and experimentation. By investing in their employees' digital capabilities, businesses can ensure they are equipped to thrive in the evolving digital scene.

The real-world impact of such technological advancements is profound. Consider the small business owner who, through digital assistance like that of an AI coach, can expand their online presence and reach new markets through ecommerce platforms, or the student in a remote area who gains access to educational resources previously beyond their reach. These stories of transformation underscore the tangible benefits of AI-powered learning and adoption, highlighting its role in levelling the playing field and opening up new opportunities for growth and development.

(Vijay Navaluri is Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Supervity.)