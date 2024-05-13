Vijay Navaluri is Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Supervity. He has introduced eclectic strategies aimed towards creating value across verticals—marketing, sales, customer support, product development, and operations. He brings to the table a rich tapestry of experience from senior technology roles in global powerhouses such as Deloitte and Oracle. This extensive background in technology positions him uniquely to navigate the complexities of the industry, allowing him to craft strategies that are both forward-thinking and grounded in real-world applicability. His approach is further augmented by his active participation in industry bodies, notably as a member of NASSCOM’s Regional Council and a significant contributor to NASSCOM’s startup initiative, highlighting his commitment to nurturing innovation and growth within the tech ecosystem.