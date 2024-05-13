Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Vijay Navaluri

Vijay Navaluri is Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Supervity. He has introduced eclectic strategies aimed towards creating value across verticals—marketing, sales, customer support, product development, and operations. He brings to the table a rich tapestry of experience from senior technology roles in global powerhouses such as Deloitte and Oracle. This extensive background in technology positions him uniquely to navigate the complexities of the industry, allowing him to craft strategies that are both forward-thinking and grounded in real-world applicability. His approach is further augmented by his active participation in industry bodies, notably as a member of NASSCOM’s Regional Council and a significant contributor to NASSCOM’s startup initiative, highlighting his commitment to nurturing innovation and growth within the tech ecosystem.
  • 13th May 2024
    Digital skills for the next billion people: Bridging digital gap with AI coaches
    Opinion