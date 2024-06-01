In the era of digital medicine, where a patient’s medical history can be accessed with a click, the sanctity of personal health information stands at the crossroads of innovation and vulnerability.

In November last year, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital reported a cyber attack that affected its IT systems. This incident occurred shortly after a similar attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in which hackers siphoned off sensitive data and several patient services were disrupted. These incidents underline a growing epidemic in our digital health infrastructure.

This narrative isn’t unique to India; it’s a global concern that beckons a fortified approach to safeguarding patient data.

In India, a country with a population of over 1.4 billion, the healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation, aiming to improve accessibility and efficiency. However, this shift has also made patient data a lucrative target for cybercriminals. The Personal Data Protection Bill, pending in the Indian parliament, seeks to address these concerns by establishing comprehensive data protection laws. Yet the implementation of such regulations in healthcare remains a complex challenge, compounded by outdated IT systems, a lack of cybersecurity literacy among health professionals, and the sheer volume of data being processed.

Globally, countries like Estonia and Singapore have emerged as frontrunners in protecting patient data. Estonia's digital health ecosystem, backed by KSI blockchain technology, ensures data integrity and security. Singapore's HealthHub, a one-stop portal for health services, employs robust encryption and multi-factor authentication to protect patient information. These examples highlight a pivotal strategy: integrating advanced security measures from the ground up, a lesson that could significantly benefit India's burgeoning digital health infrastructure.

Securing AI in healthcare

Integrating AI into healthcare in India, as seen in the digital strides of Estonia and Singapore, presents a unique opportunity to advance patient care. India’s healthcare sector is on the brink of a revolution with AI poised to enhance accessibility, especially in rural areas, and improve diagnostic accuracy.

AI in healthcare in India is predicted to skyrocket from $14.6 billion in 2023 to $102.7 billion by 2028, according to a World Economic Forum report. It has the potential to add about $25 billion to India’s GDP by 2025.

Initiatives by the Indian government, including NITI Aayog’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, aim to tackle the challenges of healthcare accessibility and the shortage of professionals, indicating a promising future for AI in healthcare​​.

However, the introduction of AI in the healthcare sector also highlights the urgent need for strong security protocols. Given AI's dependence on large data pools for its learning and decision-making processes, it presents novel cybersecurity risks. This underscores the necessity of protecting patient data from unauthorised breaches. Therefore, crafting and executing thorough cybersecurity plans is crucial for maintaining the confidentiality and security of patient data amidst the growing integration of AI into healthcare practices.

Prioritising a robust cybersecurity strategy

In today’s world, as we are seeing, safeguarding against cyber threats and protecting customer and patient data demand a multifaceted and rigorous approach. Healthcare companies, like all organisations, must prioritise a robust cybersecurity strategy that includes regular risk assessments, data encryption, and strict access control measures.

Implementing multi-factor authentication processes is crucial as they add an essential layer of security, as well as ongoing employee training, which ensures awareness of potential risks.

A comprehensive patch management process, alongside state-of-the-art network security practices, forms the backbone of defence against evolving threats. An effective incident response plan is crucial for swift action in the event of a breach, coupled with rigorous data backup and recovery protocols to minimise loss. Adherence to regulatory compliance, such as HIPAA and GDPR, underpins these efforts, ensuring that legal and ethical standards are met.

By embracing these strategies, healthcare companies can fortify their defences, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive data in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

(The author is Global Data Protection Officer at Noventiq, a global provider of IT solutions and services.)