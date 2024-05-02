Go DESi, a Bengaluru-based packaged food startup, has raised Rs 41 crore in equity investment in a funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital. The funding round included participation from existing investors Rukam Capital, Roots Ventures, and DSG Consumer.

﻿Go Desi﻿, which manufactures lollipops and snackables in quintessential desi flavors like Kachha Aam, Imli, and Amla, plans to use the fund for geographical expansion, increase its SKU, and deepen its capacity.

“There are immense opportunities in the packaged food industry in India which is growing rapidly at 20-25%. The funding partnership with Aavishkaar Capital will help Go DESi strengthen its product portfolio, accelerate marketing, rapidly scale our geographic focus, and expand our distribution reach,” said Vinay Kothari, Co-founder, Go DESi.

Founded in 2018 by brother-sister duo Vinay Kothari and Raksha Kothari, Go DESi manufactures and sells DESi POPz, which are chewable lollipops made in regional flavors. These are available in more than 15,000 stores across the country, said a statement by the company.

This round also marks the seventh investment from Aavishkaar India Fund VI in the financial inclusion, sustainable agriculture, climate, consumer, and healthcare sectors in India. Aavishkaar Capital is an impact fund associated with the Aavishkaar Group.

Aavishkaar Capital’s Investment Director, Divya Gupta believes Go DESi “has created a strong brand name and a robust distribution engine in a short time,” and it is on a “journey of transforming the confectionary landscape in India, while impacting the rural economy.”

Go DESi, which has also been featured in Shark Tank Season 2, has sold over 15 million units till now, and its products are available in more than 40,000 stores across the country. In 2020, it raised Rs 4.5 crore in funding led by Rukam Capital.