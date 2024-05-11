National technology day: 5 game-changing Indian innovations

Today is the 26th National Technology Day, which aims to recognise the incredible innovations made by scientists and researchers in India. The country has always prioritised technological research and development, and today with a profound blend of technology and patriotism, India stands at the forefront of global tech advancements.

Join us as we delve into the heart of India's technological landscape, celebrating five groundbreaking innovations that have not only astounded the world but have also propelled the nation towards a brighter, more innovative future

What is National Technology Day?

National Technology Day is commemorated annually since May 11th 1999. Initiated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this day was to celebrate the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998, showcasing India's technological prowess.

This day is dedicated to promoting the significance of science, technology, and development in India. It also aims to inspire young individuals to pursue careers in these fields to boost the growth and progress of the nation. To celebrate groundbreaking technological innovations, several events are organised across the country to pay tribute to scientists, researchers, and technologists who have made remarkable contributions to make India proud.

The theme for National Technology Day 2024

Every year, National Technology Day sets a theme based on which several seminars and events are conducted. Last year, the theme was “From Schools to Startups: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.” which focused on how the youth including students and entrepreneurs can bring unique solutions with the help of technology. In 2022, the theme for National Technology Day was "Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future". This aimed to encourage the creation of environment-friendly products and approaches.

So far, no specific theme for National Technology Day has been announced this year.

6 Revolutionary technologies made by India

India’s Supercomputer AIRAWAT

Meet AIRAWAT, India's first, fastest, and largest AI supercomputer installed at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune. At the 61st edition of the International Supercomputing Conference, AIRAWAT secured the 75th position on the Top 500 Global Supercomputing List. When it comes to performance, AIRAWAT boasts a staggering speed of 13,170 teraflops (Rpeak). It runs on an AMD EPYC 7742 64C 2.25GHz processor with 81,344 cores.

Digital public infrastructure (DPI): UPI and Aadhaar

While on a visit to India, Billionaire and tech enthusiast Bill Gates was highly impressed at the country's Digital public infrastructure (DPI). This includes India's digital identity and biometric system Aadhaar and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Philanthropist Gates praised the nation's reliable, low-cost digital network and comprehensive finance platforms. According to government data, over 30 crore users and 5 crore merchant users leverage UPI which accounts for 40% of digital payments.

Chandrayaan-3 and Mangalyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has always gained global attention for its space exploration missions. Despite NASA having a gigantic budget of billions, ISRO has proven time and again that space missions can be cost-effective. One of the best examples of this is the Mangalyaan mission, which had funding of Rs. 450 crore and is known as the world's cheapest interplanetary mission. On 14th July, ISRO's follow-on lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 which cost Rs 615 crores successfully soft-landed on the moon. Previously, it had only been achieved by 4 countries including the United States, China, the Soviet Union, and Japan.

Akash Missile weapon system

India has been ranked as the 4th strongest military power in the world for the year 2023 by Global Firepower. This ranking is a testament to the country's goal of producing self-reliant defence systems. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) teamed up with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to create the Akash missile, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat defence program. The Akash missile can overpower threatening missiles, fighter jets, and aircraft up to 45 km away.

The bottom line

As we celebrate National Technology Day, it is important to appreciate the contributions made in the field of technology. India has become a major player in the global tech industry, thanks to remarkable innovations. As a country, we must strive to encourage research and development in such fields for the betterment of society.