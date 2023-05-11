National Technology Day: History and significance

India is one of the leading countries that is developing cutting-edge technologies. Over the years, India has made incredible strides in technology and has become the third-largest technology startup ecosystem in the world, as stated by the Economic Survey in 2022.

National Technology Day, celebrated on May 11 every year, honours our scientists, engineers, and tech entrepreneurs, who have dedicatedly contributed to the country with their innovations.

On this day, thousands of schools and colleges across the country conduct various programmes and competitions to uplift and motivate the youth in India.

YourStory takes a look at the history and importance of this day.

History

National Technology Day was first celebrated on May 11, 1999, to honour the talented people in the field of science and technology in India.

The initiative was started by former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to recognise the contribution of Indian scientists and engineers who ensured the successful conduct of the Pokhran tests in May 1998. It was the second time that India conducted nuclear tests, the first having the code-name “Smiling Buddha” in 1974.

However, the US government imposed heavy sanctions on the Government of India back then, but India stood firm and went ahead with the nuclear tests in 1998.

The theme

Every year, National Technology Day has a new theme. The theme for this year’s National Technology Day is “School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds To Innovate”.

This year also marks the 25th National Technology Day, which will be celebrated for two days--from May 11 to May 12.

Significance of National Technology Day

National Technology Day is a significant milestone that was achieved by the government and Indian Army. It is a reminder of India’s latest innovations and breakthroughs in the science and technology sectors.

However, today not only serves to acknowledge the advancements made by fellow scientists, technologists, and engineers but also encourages the next generation to build innovative tools and technologies.

Tech industry growth in 2023

This year is looking bright for India’s tech industry as the sector is predicted to grow by $245 billion in FY2023, according to a NASSCOM report. These statistics alone are proof that India’s take on technology is getting stronger.

When it comes to startup businesses in India, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) also stated in a study that the country had 1,300+ new tech companies in 2022.

Moreover, India ranked 40 on the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2022, which features countries according to their potential for innovation.

Overall, there is a huge wave of advancements in the field of technology over the past three decades in India, and it is continuing to grow further.