India's Private Equity (PE) landscape surged with 310 transactions in Q4 2024, totalling around $5.2 billion, Mazars in India, a global audit, tax, and advisory services firm, said in a report.

Notably, it was the most active quarter since Q4 2022 in terms of deal volume, with a 61.8% growth in deal value compared to Q1 2023, which stood at $3.2 billion.

In its latest PE deal tracker report, Mazars in India stated that Q1 2024 saw a sharp increase in PE exits, with 50 exits, a 354.5% rise from Q1 2023's 11 exits.

"A quarter marked by the resurgence of mega deals and sectoral diversification, Q1 2024 showcased a vibrant PE landscape where traditional sectors like infrastructure, telecom, healthcare, and energy gained significant funding. The $2 billion ATC acquisition and notable ESG investments underscored a dynamic investment environment. PE exits surged with 50 deals valued at $3.6 billion, highlighting robust market conditions," said Akhil Puri, Partner, Financial Advisory, Mazars in India.

He added, "While VC funding saw a decline, the future looks promising with India's resilient fundamentals and policy support fostering a conducive environment for startup growth and global competitiveness."

In Q1 2024, the report said angel/seed investment remained the biggest category within the PE deal landscape, accounting for 52.6% (down from 56.7% in Q1 2023) of the overall deals.

The deal value within the category surged by 29.0% to $307.3 million during Q1 2024 compared to $238.2 million in Q1 2023. The number of transactions in the quarter expanded by 17.3% to 163 deals compared to 139 deals in Q1 2023.

Venture capital was the second most active category in Q1 2024, representing a 26.7% share of the overall deal value and a 30.3% share of the total number of transactions.

The PE investments category grabbed the lion’s share of the overall PE deal value and accounted for a 43.2% share, up nearly 20% from 24% in Q1 2023.