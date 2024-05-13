Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (May 13, 2024)

BEYOBO raises Rs 6.7 Cr pre-Series A2 led by IAN

BEYOBO, a cross-border ecommerce platform, has raised Rs 6.7 crore in a pre-Series A2 round led by the Indian Angel Network with participation from the International Startup Foundation and SAN Angels.

The funds will be used to bring more international brands to India and upgrade the tech platform.

"Our journey so far has been phenomenal. The overwhelming interest from our investors & customers not only fuels our financial resources but also reaffirms our strategic direction," Anil Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, BEYOBO said.

"Our sights are firmly set on achieving profitability as we gear up for a Series A round, and the future looks incredibly bright," Agarwal added.

BEYOBO is a cross-border consumer goods e-commerce platform, acts as a gateway for Indian SMEs who want to import goods from other global markets. It also facilitates foreign brands and sellers who want to expand their reach in the Indian market, both online and offline.

Crypto investment platform Mudrex is integrating ClearTax's tax reporting tools into platform to streamline crypto tax filing for Indian users.

Mudrex, a crypto investment platform backed by Y-Combinator, has partnered with ClearTax to streamline crypto tax filing for its users in India.

Users can generate detailed tax reports, automate tax calculations, and access portfolio insights directly on Mudrex's investment platform.

"This partnership will provide a seamless and compliant investment experience, empowering users to navigate the complexities of crypto taxation with confidence and ease," Edul Patel, CEO & Co-founder of Mudrex, said.

Additionally, the partnership will ensure that Mudrex users remain informed about the latest tax developments and requirements within the VDA industry through various awareness and educational initiatives, it said in a press release.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)