Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (May 22, 2024)

Funding

NoPo Nanotechnologies secures $3M in pre-Series A round

Bengaluru-based startup NoPo Nanotechnologies has secured $3 million in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by deeptech funds Axilor’s Micelio Fund and Inflexor Ventures.

The round was also subscribed by other climate-focused funds Spectrum Impact and Aureolis and angel investors.

The company plans to deploy the funds to scale up production, enhance engineering capabilities, and execute a global go-to-market strategy.

Founded by Gadhadar Reddy and Kelley Bradley, NoPo has pioneered the technology for producing single-walled carbon nanotubes, which are used by EV battery manufacturers to improve energy density. They are also used in the design of semiconductors to make quantum computing a reality.

“NoPo is excited to be a pioneer in driving the development of this material and its associated applications. We are happy to partner with Micelio and Inflexor as they bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the deeptech and climate space," said Gadadhar Reddy, Founder and CEO of NoPo.

SuperKalam bags $2M seed funding

SuperKalam, an AI-led personal mentor for students preparing for competitive exams, has concluded a seed funding round, raising $2 million.





The funding round was led by Y Combinator and Fundersclub with participation from notable investors, including YC Partner Puneet Kumar, GoodWater Capital, Nurture Ventures, SuperCapital, and Pareto Ventures.

The funds will be used to enrich SuperKalam's AI-led educational platform, expand its reach, enhance user experience, and foster continuous innovation in personalised learning services.

Founded in July 2023 by Vimal Singh Rathore and Aseem Gupta, SuperKalam leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalised guidance and support for competitive exams. By utilising AI-driven analytics, the platform adapts to each student's unique needs, offering tailored learning paths, instant doubt resolution, and progress tracking.





This is the second edtech startup by cofounder Vimal, following Coursavy, which was acquired by Unacademy in September 2020.

Other news

GPS Renewables, SAF One partner to develop sustainable aviation fuel projects

GPS Renewables, a full-stack technology and engineering company dedicated to clean fuels, has partnered with Dubai-based SAF One, a platform focused on the development of global sustainable aviation fuel solutions, for the construction and development of sustainable aviation fuel projects in India.

As a part of this partnership, GPS’ project platform, ARYA, along with SAF One, will co-develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facility for 20-30 million litres per year using lignocellulosic waste feedstock or residual dry plant matter.

“As India moves towards mandating 1-5% blended usage of SAF starting in 2027, we need more collaborative efforts to address the challenges associated with the production of sustainable aviation fuel. This collaboration with SAF One is a step in that direction. We look forward to a fruitful partnership to accelerate the production of SAF and help India become a leader in sustainable aviation fuel,” said Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and Co-founder, GPS Renewables.

Agilitas Sports appoints Becky Edington as VP of product creation & engineering

Agilitas Sports, an innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, has appointed Becky Edington as vice president of footwear, product creation, engineering, and R&D.





Edington will drive Agilitas Sports' innovation agenda and enhance its product development processes.

Becky Edington, Vice President, Footwear, Product Creation and Engineering, Agilitas

Her career spans over three decades, at Converse and NIKE, with leadership experience in innovation, sourcing, supply planning, and product creation. She most recently served as NIKE’s vice president of footwear development before leaving the company in the summer of 2023.





In her new role at Agilitas, Edington will oversee product development engineering, materials development, and product testing, and will work closely with the development and manufacturing teams at Mochiko.

Swiggy launches mobile medical units and teleconsultation for delivery partners

Swiggy has launched two initiatives that prioritise the health and well-being of its delivery partners starting this summer.





In collaboration with Dial 4242 and Reliance-powered Visit app, Swiggy has introduced mobile medical units and teleconsultation services for its entire fleet of delivery partners as part of its ‘Delivering Safely’ charter.

The mobile medical units provide health check-ups, first aid, vision screening, and health education sessions.

Positioned at key locations, the mobile medical units provide health check-ups, including vital sign monitoring, identification of underlying health issues, and first-aid treatment for minor injuries sustained during delivery hours. Additionally, vision screening and eye care services are being provided by dedicated optometrists. Health education sessions are also being conducted to promote wellness and preventive care practices among delivery partners.





Starting with Bengaluru, the mobile units will be deployed across different locations in the city, benefitting approximately 200 delivery partners daily.

MPOWER Financing issues inaugural securitisation of international student loans

MPOWER Financing, a fintech firm that specialises in international student financing, has completed its first securitisation, MPOWER Education Trust 2024-A. The $215.2-million collateral pool comprises US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate loans made to primarily graduate international students at leading US colleges and universities.

Along with $300+ million of warehouse commitments that MPOWER secured last year from Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Värde Partners, this securitisation enables the company to put more than $500 million towards its rapidly growing portfolio of loans issued to Indian and other international students attending colleges and universities across the United States and Canada.

“We’re helping students—many of whom are first-generation college students from India—make a quantum leap for themselves and their families. Indians continue to study abroad in record numbers, and last year we saw a stunning four-fold year-over-year rise in applications from Indians to study artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Manu Smadja, Chief Executive Officer of MPOWER.

HDFC Bank, Pravega Ventures select two startups under Co-Lab initiative

HDFC Bank, in collaboration with Pravega Ventures, a venture capital firm, has selected two innovative startups under its Co-Lab initiative.





As co-owners of the Co-Lab programme, the bank and Pravega Ventures have identified startups that demonstrate exceptional potential to address modern banking challenges and drive innovation in the fintech sector.





Co-Lab was launched last year to foster collaboration between established financial institutions and emerging startups to deliver innovative products and services to customers.





Grayq, which works towards education financing, and Epaylater, which provides retailers with accessible financing solutions through its platform, are the two selected startups.





"We are happy to welcome Grayquest and Epaylater to the Co-Lab programme," said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Group Head - Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank.





"These startups bring unique expertise and solutions that have the potential to transform the fintech landscape," he added.

Disney+ Hotstar rolls out enhanced self-serve platform

Disney+ Hotstar has launched version 2.0 of its self-serve platform, in time for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Its initial release in August 2023 coincided with the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

This upgraded version promises a seamless and accessible experience for advertisers across all businesses and sizes in five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, a statement from the company said.

Designed to cater to the diverse needs of advertisers, the enhanced self-serve platform now extends support to advertisements spanning across both live sports and the entertainment portfolio of Disney+ Hotstar. This empowers small and medium-sized advertisers to effectively connect with their target audiences on one of India’s leading streaming platforms.

“Our enhanced self-serve platform will enable advertisers of all sizes to capitalise on the significant opportunities presented by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. With the inclusion of our entertainment offerings, advertisers can extend their engagement beyond the marquee tournament, ensuring sustained audience connection,” said Dhruv Dhawan, Head of Ads, Disney+ Hotstar India.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)