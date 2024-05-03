Funding

Ellementry raises funding

Homeware D2C brand ﻿Ellementry﻿ raised an undisclosed amount of funding from ﻿She Capital﻿, a VC firm that focuses on funding startups led or co-led by women.

The company will use the funding to expand its product line, production capabilities, and presence in international markets.

Ellementry was co-founded by Ayush Baid and Riddhima Khandelwal and offers a range of home decor products in various materials.

“Ellementry's dedication to design, functionality, and ethical practices aligns perfectly with the growing demand for conscious consumerism, particularly among women," said Anisha Singh, partner at She Capital.

Marketing startup Pravis acquires stake in StreamO

Marketing tech startup Pravis said it has bought a significant stake in ad-tech gaming platform, StreamO, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will help the company cater to Gen Z audience through gaming, it added.

"With StreamO, we are positioned uniquely to leverage the explosive growth of live gaming platforms and the passionate GenZ communities they nurture," said Vishal Gupta, Co-founder of Pravis, who will now also be Co-founder of SteeamO.

StreamO has collaborations with several top global brands such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Intel, Sony PlayStation, Taco Bell, Crocs, etc.

ShipEase raises funding

SaaS-based logistics services provider ﻿ShipEase﻿ said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funds from JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, COGNIPHY.US, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The company said it will use the funds to hire people, improve its tech, and build more products.

"Supply chain contributes to approx 10% of overall costs and it plays a very vital role in success or failure of any business, with our in-depth expertise in the domain, we help sellers in building a sustainable business," said Pawan Kumar, Founder of ShipEase.

Founded in 2020 by Kumar, Ajay K, and Lalit Singh, ShipEase is a SaaS-based logistics provider that caters to D2C and SME e-tailers.

Also Read Every Indian should care about foreign policy: S Jaishankar

Other news

Saviynt names new sales lead in India

Cloud-native identity and governance platform provider Saviynt appointed Sanjeevi Kumar as the Sales Lead in India.

Kumar's responsibilities as Sales Lead for India at Saviynt include driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic partnerships, and strengthening Saviynt's presence across industries in India.

He brings over a decade of experience in sales leadership roles within the technology sector. His expertise lies in delivering value-driven solutions to customers across diverse industries.

"His proven track record of driving growth and fostering strategic partnerships will be instrumental in establishing Saviynt as the preferred partner for identity security in the region," said Dan Mountstephen, SVP APAC at Saviynt.

EasyPay partners with Grameen Foundation to onboard MSME artisans on OND

Fintech startup ﻿Easy Pay﻿ has partnered with the Grameen Foundation for Social Impact (GFSI) to onboard MSME sellers, particularly skilled artisans and craftsmen, onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

This collaboration aims to empower these entrepreneurs by providing them access to a wider market through ecommerce, generating employment opportunities, and supporting the livelihoods of skilled group specialists such as weavers and sculptors.

Using the ONDC platform, the sellers will be able to showcase their products to more buyers, as well as get access to services like loans, online payments, and delivery help. EasyPay will also teach sellers how to act has agents and bring in more sellers to ONDC.

ACKO to let users book ambulance directly via its app

Insurance startup ﻿ACKO Insurance﻿ has added an ambulance booking feature on its mobile app that will let users in Bengaluru, and eventually Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata book ambulances online.

The startup has enabled this feature via a partnership with Red.Health. The app will fetch the nearest ambulance from a network of 3,000 vehicles and share driver details in less than three minutes.

Users will be able to see the ambulance's location in real time, the company added.

"Medical emergencies is an area where swift response and timely attention to the situation takes the centre-stage. Moreover, ambulance services continue to remain a neglected space posing as one of the toughest times for individuals to dodge the situation," said ACKO in a press statement.

Coty brings Kylie Cosmetics to Sephora India

Global beauty company Coty has launched Kylie Cosmetics in India through a partnership with House of Beauty and Sephora India.

Kylie Cosmetics will be available online, on Sephora India's website, as well as in stores across the country.

"I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in India so a new audience can shop and experience my products. I love that makeup can make you feel confident and beautiful, and I want to share that love with all my fans in India," said Kylie Jenner, Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

ShellKode, AWS team up to train women developers in Gen AI

Cloud company ShellKode said it has partnered with ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ to train one lakh women developments in generative AI technology.

The program will pair aspiring women developers with experienced gen AI mentors, who will provide them with guidance, career advice and a support system.

"EmpowerHer isn't just a program, it's a revolution. We're empowering a generation of aspiring developers, particularly women, with the cutting-edge tools and knowledge of AI to transform India's innovation landscape and shape the future of enterprise," said Arun Kumar, CEO of ShellKode.

Gynoveda to open 100 clinics across India by 2027

Ayurvedic fertility company ﻿Gynoveda﻿ said it is launching 100 clinics across India by 2027, as well as unveiling a second clinic in Pune.

The clinics will aim to provide fertility-focussed services that don't involve invasive procedures.

"In India, where 30 million couples struggle with infertility every year, we are very committed towards our mission of enabling couples to fulfil their dreams of becoming parents," said Rachana Gupta, Co-founder of Gynoveda.

Sabre Corp names new VP, platform engineering

Software and tech company Sabre Corp said it has named Ashish Kasi as its new vice president, platform engineering for the check-in and fulfilment portfolio in India.

Kasi will be based out of Bengaluru and lead a team that delivers critical fulfilment capabilities for airlines and travel agencies, including the issuance of electronic travel documents, evolving airport check-in experiences and departure control systems, among various others.

Kasi joins Sabre from Convia where he was VP and general manager for the company's India operations. He has also worked with [24]7.ai, Yahoo, and Capillary Technologies, in the past.