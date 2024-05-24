Funding News:

Fix My Curls Secures Seed Funding Round led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

﻿Fix My Curls﻿, a hair care brand, has secured a seed funding round led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, with participation from India Quotient and DSG Consumer Partners.

The latest funding round aims to support Fix My Curls' product development, hair care innovations, and leadership and branding initiatives.

The startup also aims to expand its reach to Tier II cities in India, particularly those seeking effective solutions for textured hair.

Fix My Curls, founded by Anshita Mehrotra in 2019, offers a range of haircare products including shampoo, conditioner, accessories, and styling. Its flagship products, like curl-quenching hair butter, hair mask, and hair gel, are SLES, wax, paraben, and silicone-free. All products are made in a PETA-certified manufacturing unit.

Anshita Mehrotra, Founder, Fix My Curls

ICAI to hold 2nd edition of Startup Sphere Event from June 27-29 in Bengaluru

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Startup Sphere 2024 event, set to take place from June 27th-29th, 2024 in Bengaluru.

The event brings together the startup community, including partners, unicorns, influencers, founders, investors, leaders, and entrepreneurs, to discuss startup ecosystem topics, raise awareness, foster idea generation, facilitate capacity building, and support India's startup ecosystem growth.

The Startup Sphere 2024 event is backed by various organisations including DPIIT, MeitY, STPI, and KITS, with Startup India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Software Technology Parks of India.

The inaugural Startup Sphere event in Mumbai last year, raised around $100 million from 60 pitches to 75 investors.

