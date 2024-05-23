The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has opened its first Indian office, named Access to Tokyo, in Bengaluru.

The office will offer various services such as market entry information and business support and help forge collaborations between Indian and Tokyo-based firms.

The newly-opened office joins Tokyo Metropolitan Government's other desks in London, Paris, San Francisco, and Singapore, furthering its efforts to attract global talent, technology, and investment in Tokyo.

The office will engage with local companies and participate in exhibitions and events to identify firms interested in expanding to Tokyo.

"The opening of Access to Tokyo in Bengaluru marks our first initiative in India. This office will provide companies with essential information and support to enter the Japanese market. It serves as an ideal entry point for any startup looking to expand into Japan, offering guidance and essential resources," Suemura Tomoko, Deputy Director General for General Coordination, Office for Startup and Global Financial City Strategy, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, told YourStory.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government recently hosted the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Programme, a two-day conference aimed at addressing global urban challenges.

During this event, Tokyo Innovation Base—a hub designed to bring together startups and their supporters from Japan and around the world—celebrated its grand reopening with upgraded features at its Yurakucho site.

The day after this event, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government also hosted the TIB Global Expansion toward 2025 session to showcase Tokyo Innovation Base's newly expanded projects and highlight major upcoming global events.