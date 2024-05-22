UnifyApps on Wednesday said it raised $11 million in a seed round led by ﻿Elevation Capital﻿, along with angel investors.

The startup will use the funding to build a unified integration platform using generative AI (Gen AI) to connect disjointed applications, enabling faster custom application creation, workflow automation, and real-time data sync.

"The rapid adoption of SaaS applications has led to building silos within the organisation with each team using their own set of tools, which are not connected to the rest of the organisation. Our vision is to change this by making integration simple and accessible, enhancing experiences for both customers and employees," said, Pavitar Singh, CEO of UnifyApps.

UnifyApps was founded in 2023 by Singh, Sumeet Nandal, Abhishek Kurana, Rachit Mittal, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, and Shivam Satrawal. The startup addresses the lack of seamless app integrations in enterprise companies.

The company enables enterprises to create advanced applications, automate workflows, and build robust data pipelines, transforming the digital landscape with its innovative solutions for enterprise scalability and complexity.

It plans to expand its platform to support over 5,000 applications and enable organisations to create custom integrations in less than a day. The company is also focusing on Gen AI capabilities and purpose-built LLM-powered agents.

Mukul Arora, Co-managing Partner at Elevation Capital, believes UnifyApps can help large enterprises automate complex business processes and increase efficiency by enabling seamless unification across applications and data, presenting a massive opportunity for the company.