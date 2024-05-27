Unlocking the potential of remote work: Barbara Matthews on improving work-life balance

India’s IT sector continues to grapple with issues such as long working hours, burnout, and talent attrition, especially among women. The demands of staying globally competitive while also fostering a healthy work-life balance for employees have become increasingly pressing concerns for organisations operating in this dynamic industry.

YourStory spoke to Barbara Matthews, Chief People Officer of ﻿Remote﻿, to know how the organisation is providing a comprehensive suite of tools, resources, and support services tailored to the unique needs of businesses in India

Edited excerpts from the interview:

YourStory: Barbara, you've had an extensive career in HR. How have you seen the concept of work-life balance evolve over the years?

Barbara Matthews: Initially, it was often framed as a strict division between professional duties and personal life. However, there has been a substantial shift towards flexible work arrangements, notably within the tech industry. This change accommodates remote work, flexible hours, and telecommuting, allowing employees to integrate their work commitments with personal activities.

Companies are implementing initiatives that provide mental health resources and mindfulness programmes to promote better mental well-being, combat burnout, and enhance job satisfaction. Yet, with the blurring of boundaries, setting clear distinctions between work and personal life has become increasingly challenging.

YS: What are some unique challenges employees in India face when balancing their personal and professional lives?

BM: Many employees in India, particularly those in the IT sector, are grappling with increasingly long working hours, resulting in heightened levels of stress and burnout compared to other industries. This trend is exacerbated by a tech talent shortage, which places additional demands on existing employees to work beyond reasonable limits.

The combination of high stress levels and extended work hours leaves little room for employees to balance their personal and professional lives, leading to significant health concerns. According to a report by Onsurity and the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 43% of Indian tech workers surveyed reported experiencing health issues related to their work.

Despite the growing recognition of the importance of work-life balance, many Indian IT companies lack comprehensive policies to support employees in effectively managing their personal and professional lives. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from employers to prioritise employee well-being and implement supportive policies and practices.

YS: Research suggests that long working hours lead to burnout and talent attrition, particularly among women. How can companies in India address this issue while still maintaining global competitiveness?

BM: It often starts with rethinking how productivity and performance are measured. In the context of the Indian IT sector, companies can adopt a results-oriented work environment. This approach prioritises outcomes over input, meaning that employees are evaluated on the quality and impact of their work, rather than the number of hours they work. Such a shift can help reduce burnout and improve work-life balance, potentially increasing job satisfaction and reducing attrition rates.

When the focus is on results, employees can have the autonomy to choose when, where, and how they work, as long as they meet their performance objectives. Such a culture can help attract and retain top talent, particularly women and underrepresented groups, and create a more positive and productive work environment.

YS: As the Chief People Officer of Remote, a company focused on making opportunities accessible to everyone, what strategies do you recommend for enhancing employee benefits to retain talent in India without compromising global operations?

BM: India is a key talent hub for Remote and local talent is highly sought after in the global job market. This means that local employers are not only competing with each other but also with global companies for top talent. Employee benefits are critical to attracting and retaining talent, so I would like to suggest several strategies for making yourself a more attractive employer:

01. Flexible work arrangements: Remote work, asynchronous work arrangements, or compressed workweeks can accommodate employees' diverse needs. This flexibility not only supports work-life balance but also reduces the financial strain associated with commuting and other work-related expenses.

02. Comprehensive healthcare packages: Companies can stand out by offering more robust health packages to foster a sense of security amongst the employees.

03. Equity incentives: These allow employees to own shares of the company, motivating them to work towards increasing its value. Equity ownership aligns employees' interests with company success, serving as a powerful recruitment and retention tool.

04. Professional development opportunities: Investing in employee growth demonstrates a commitment to long-term success. Providing access to upskilling programmes and educational resources enables employees to enhance their skills and advance in their careers within the company.

05. Subsidised housing or rental assistance: Given the significant burden of housing costs in India, offering subsidised housing or rental assistance programs can greatly support employees, especially international hires.

06. Flexible benefits packages: Empowering employees with flexible compensation packages allows them to choose benefits that align with their individual needs and lifestyles.

YS: Remote work has become increasingly prevalent, especially after the pandemic. How can companies leverage remote work to improve work-life balance for employees, particularly in regions like India where long commutes and rigid work hours are common?

BM: Often, the biggest challenges arise when we try to take the old office-centric methods of managing aspects of the work experience culture, communication, inclusion, performance management, and more and expect them to work just as well in a remote setting. We need to employ different strategies and think about them in a remote-first way to succeed.

Working remotely means companies can often enable more asynchronous work. Asynchronous work allows teams to maintain continuous progress on projects while granting each individual greater flexibility in their working hours. It maximises productivity by granting people the ability to work during their most productive hours and reduces wait times for responses or feedback.

YS: Drawing from your experience at Remote, what initiatives or policies have you seen effectively improve work-life balance for employees, and how can these be adapted for the Indian context?

BM: Internally, we call it life-work balance because it reflects our people-first culture. We recognise that life and personal obligations always come first. This approach is intended to challenge unhealthy attitudes towards work and to reframe the conversation.

When it comes to setting expectations, it means being explicit about what is expected from each team member. It also means that there are established norms like response times, documentation standards, and the use of specific tools. This allows us to manage time well and fosters trust and accountability within the team.

What we are doing as a company is something that can be applied to companies around the world. If companies in India are worried about going completely remote, then try the hybrid model and work your way up. We have a guide on our website titled How to improve the life-work balance of your employees for companies looking to improve their employees’ life-work balance differently. You can also see some of our practices in our Public Handbook.

YS: What role do you see technology play in facilitating work-life balance, and how can companies leverage tools and platforms to support their employees in achieving a better balance between their personal and professional lives?

BM: When the pandemic first started, we saw enterprise-level remote work technology, like videoconferencing, collaboration tools, and project management software, really grow and improve to make remote work and international hiring more efficient. In the next five to 10 years, work-life balance will evolve significantly due to technological advancements, shifts in work culture, and economic changes.

The gig economy's growth will see more freelance and contract workers contributing to virtual teams, accelerated because of the pandemic's lessons.

There is also a generational shift: younger generations joining the workforce statistically prefer remote and flexible work. According to our Global Benefits Report, 63% of Millennials, 76% of Gen Z, 69% of Baby Boomers, and 80% of Gen X that were surveyed want either a hybrid or remote work model. The flexibility it provides has allowed for a healthier work-life balance for employees. They’re just as, if not more, productive because they can work on their terms. Employers have gained new possibilities for talent acquisition by retaining a remote work model.

YS: How can Remote assist businesses in India with managing their workforce?

BM: Remote provides a comprehensive suite of tools, resources, and support services tailored to the unique needs of businesses in India. Our global HR platform streamlines administrative tasks, ensures compliance with local regulations in multiple countries, and manages benefits, tax, payments, and global team coordination seamlessly.

Companies can use Remote to manage and pay their teams in India as well as international team members through a single platform and manage and pay their contractors as well. By leveraging Remote's platform and expertise, companies can effectively manage teams, optimise operations, and drive success in today's increasingly remote work landscape.