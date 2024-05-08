Zomato unveils Weather Union, a weather infrastructure platform

Online food delivery platform ﻿Zomato﻿ has launched crowd-supported weather infrastructure, Weather Union, which comprises over 650 on-ground weather stations.

Developed by Zomato, these weather stations offer real-time, location-based information on key weather parameters like temperature, humidity, wind speed, rainfall, and more, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of ﻿Zomato﻿, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"At Zomato, it was crucial for us to have access to precise and real-time weather information to make the right business decisions to serve our customers better. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to develop a solution capable of empowering us on this front," he added.

Excited to unveil India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure, https://t.co/pUhhX8zKMe. A proprietary network of 650+ on-ground weather stations, it is the largest private infrastructure of its kind in our country.



These weather stations, developed by Zomato, provide… pic.twitter.com/lc5XQJJtO2 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 8, 2024

The company is offering free API access to all institutions and businesses in the country as part of its Zomato Giveback initiative, emphasising the importance of sharing resources for the public good.

This rich data, said Goyal, holds significant potential in unlocking weather use cases for enterprises and research institutes.

"Having already collaborated with CAS - IIT Delhi, we expect more institutions and companies to benefit from this and contribute towards the greater good of our economy," he said.

It is currently available in 45 Indian cities and is expected to be expanded to other cities soon.

Recently, the Gurugram-headquartered foodtech platform reportedly piloted offering priority food delivery to a select group of customers at an additional cost.

Zomato also recently increased its platform fee by 25% to Rs 5 per order and suspended its intercity delivery service, Intercity Legends, following tax demands and penalty orders from authorities.