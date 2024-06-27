Amazon Web Services commits $50M for generative AI initiative to help public sector organisations

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed a $50-million investment for a generative AI initiative to aid public sector organisations.

The 'AWS Public Sector Generative Artificial Intelligence Impact Initiative' is set to help public sector organisations, and those that directly support their technology needs, to accelerate innovation in support of critical missions using AWS GenAI services and infrastructure, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, AWS HealthScribe, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia.

As part of this two-year investment initiative, AWS is committing up to $50 million in AWS promotional credits, training, and technical expertise across GenAI projects. The global initiative is open from June 26, 2024 to June 30, 2026.

This announcement comes on the heels of AWS's $230-million commitment to support GenAI startups and the expansion of the company's global generative AI accelerator programme.

Public sector organisations face several challenges such as optimising resources, adapting to changing needs, improving patient care, personalising the education experience, and strengthening security. AWS aims to respond to these challenges and helping public sector organisations unlock the potential of GenAI and other cloud-based technologies to positively impact society.

This initiative strives to provide tailored training, expertise from Generative AI Innovation Center, technical support, networking and free builder sessions, and global thought leadership opportunities.

Credit issuance will be based on factors such as the customer’s experience developing new technology solutions, maturity of the project idea, evidence of future solution adoption, and the customer’s breadth of generative AI skills, said the company.

The Impact Initiative is open to existing and new AWS public sector customers worldwide and partners from enterprises across the globe, who are building GenAI solutions to solve pressing challenges in society.

AWS is a contributing partner to the National Science Foundation’s National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource pilot and a member of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium. It also supports the 'AI for Changemakers' global accelerator programme, led by Tech To The Rescue, a platform that matches socially minded tech companies with charities to develop and implement pro bono digital solutions.