Generative AI in the partner ecosystem: Experts to discuss strategies at AWS Bharat Innovators’ webinar

Generative AI is rapidly transforming the business landscape, offering unprecedented opportunities for innovation and efficiency. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, Generative AI can create new content, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. As businesses across industries seek to harness this technology's potential, the role of ecosystems and partnerships becomes crucial in driving widespread adoption and maximising impact.

In line with this vision, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in collaboration with AMD and YourStory, is set to host a pivotal event under the AWS Bharat Innovators Series. The session, titled "Accelerating Generative AI Play in the Partner Ecosystem", will take place on July 12, 2024, at 3PM IST. This exclusive 60-minute session aims to explore the transformative power of Generative AI and its potential to revolutionise business strategies within the partner ecosystem.

The event will feature distinguished speakers, including Rakshit Bhatt, Head of the Cloud Business Group at Redington; Prarthit Mehta, CTO of CloudThat; and Haja Sheriff, Senior Consultant at Cusp Services. The session will be moderated by Sunil PP, South Asia Lead for Education, Space, NPOs, Channels and Alliances at AWS.

The focal point of the event is the Targeted Transformation Module (TTM), a powerful tool designed to help AWS partners and their customers accelerate their journey with Generative AI. Attendees can expect to hear firsthand from AWS experts and leading partners about the real-world applications and benefits of the TTM. The session will delve into practical use cases, illustrating how these partnerships are driving innovation and shaping the future of business with Generative AI at its core.

One of the key aspects of the event is understanding the unique dynamics of the Generative AI journey in India. The speakers will discuss how the TTM has been instrumental in helping partners like CloudThat and Redington unlock new possibilities and create innovative solutions. This discussion will provide valuable perspectives on the role of the TTM in empowering partners to deliver cutting-edge Generative AI solutions and build a thriving ecosystem.

As businesses strive to stay competitive and innovative, this session offers a golden opportunity to gain insights into leveraging Generative AI for business success. Attendees will explore the future outlook of Generative AI in the partner ecosystem, gaining knowledge and strategies that can propel their businesses forward.

AWS, AMD, and YourStory are committed to fostering innovation and collaboration within the partner ecosystem. The AWS Bharat Innovators Series is a testament to this commitment, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the latest technological advancements and their business applications.

Don't miss this opportunity to participate in an insightful discussion that promises to equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to harness the transformative power of Generative AI.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the AWS Bharat Innovators microsite.

