Apple Brands New AI as 'Apple Intelligence' in iOS 18: What You Need to Know

Apple is set to redefine artificial intelligence (AI) with the introduction of "Apple Intelligence," a comprehensive suite of AI-driven features poised to debut with iOS 18. This new branding, cleverly incorporating the acronym "AI," signifies Apple's commitment to enhancing user experiences through advanced machine learning and AI capabilities.

Unveiling at WWDC 2024

The official announcement of Apple Intelligence is expected at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Apple’s marketing chief, Greg Joswiak, teased an "Absolutely Incredible" event, hinting at groundbreaking AI innovations. This rebranding underscores Apple's strategic pivot towards integrating AI deeply within its ecosystem, ensuring smarter, more intuitive interactions across all devices.

Key Features of Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence encompasses a range of functionalities designed to streamline everyday tasks and boost productivity. Some of the standout features include:

AI-Generated Summaries : Safari will now offer AI-generated summaries of web pages, allowing users to quickly grasp the content without reading through entire articles.

: Safari will now offer AI-generated summaries of web pages, allowing users to quickly grasp the content without reading through entire articles. Enhanced Mail Organisation : The Mail app will utilise AI algorithms to better organise emails, reducing clutter and improving efficiency.

: The Mail app will utilise AI algorithms to better organise emails, reducing clutter and improving efficiency. Smart Notifications : Messages will feature summarised notifications, providing quick overviews of important information.

: Messages will feature summarised notifications, providing quick overviews of important information. Advanced Photo Editing : The Photos app will gain AI-driven editing tools, including a Smart Eraser feature akin to Google’s, enabling seamless removal of unwanted elements from photos.

: The Photos app will gain AI-driven editing tools, including a Smart Eraser feature akin to Google’s, enabling seamless removal of unwanted elements from photos. Upgraded Siri and Xcode: Significant AI upgrades are planned for Siri and Xcode, enhancing voice assistance and code compilation, respectively​​.

Privacy and Security

In an era where data privacy is paramount, Apple assures users that their privacy remains a top priority. The company plans to leverage both on-device and cloud computing to power these new features. Confidential computing methods will be implemented to prevent user profiling and ensure transparency about data usage​.

The Future of AI at Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook has highlighted the "very interesting" potential of AI, emphasising the need for a thoughtful and deliberate approach. He confirmed that AI and machine learning are integral to nearly every product Apple creates, underscoring the technology's critical role in the company's future​.

As Apple gears up to launch iOS 18, the anticipation surrounding Apple Intelligence is palpable. By seamlessly integrating AI into its core products, Apple aims to deliver a more personalised, efficient, and secure user experience, setting a new standard in the tech industry.