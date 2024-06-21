Beyond the label: The truth about biodegradable sanitary products

The quest for sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions has become a top priority in today's society. The production of eco-friendly biodegradable sanitary products represents a viable solution to the environmental issues related to standard sanitary napkins.

However, the term "biodegradable" can often be misleading, and it is essential to understand the differences between biodegradable and compostable products. Let’s examine the current landscape of biodegradable sanitary products, along with the futuristic trends in this field, highlighting the importance of proper labelling and the need for further research.

Sustainable Sanitary Products

Due to environmental and health concerns, there has been an increasing awareness and adoption of sustainable menstrual products across India over the past years. Menstrual underwear, or period panties has emerged as the popular and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional sanitary pads and tampons.

These innovative products are made from a combination of absorbent materials and leakproof technology, intended to be reused. Period panties are a comfortable and reliable solution for women with moderate to heavy menstrual flow, typically composed of cotton or microfiber layers. The outer layers are usually made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics to ensure dryness and comfort, while the inner layers are highly absorbent, providing effective protection against leaks.

The sustainable aspect of period panties lies in their reusability, which significantly reduces the environmental footprint compared to disposable sanitary products. In India, where an estimated 12.3 billion sanitary products are discarded annually, switching to reusable options like period panties can drastically cut down on plastic sanitary waste.

Recent trends indicate that, owing to awareness campaigns and the increasing availability of these products on the market, a greater number of women are taking advantage of them. According to reports, the Indian market for sustainable menstrual products is expected to grow by 21% per year over the next few years.

This shift is not only helping reduce plastic waste and landfill burden but also addressing health issues related to traditional sanitary products, such as skin irritation, allergic reactions and exposure to harmful chemicals often contained in disposable period products.

While searching for a biodegradable sanitary product, women often come across biodegradable sanitary pads. The question to be asked is whether the product is oxo-biodegradable or compostable. If compostable, then what is the composting procedure?





The goal of saving the environment by switching to biodegradable products is achieved only when the proper process is followed. Considering all these hassles, switching to a sustainable product like a reusable period panty seems to be a smarter choice in reducing one’s carbon footprint.

In addition, the global environmental objectives and local initiatives are aligned with a focus on sustainable menstrual hygiene products. In India, awareness of menstrual hygiene and the benefits of eco-friendly alternatives is being actively promoted by various state governments and NGOs.





For instance, initiatives focusing on rural areas aim to educate women and girls about the long-term benefits of using reusable menstrual products. This has led to a noticeable shift towards more sustainable living, with the historical background playing an important role in this change.





Period underwear is a highly appealing choice in the management of women's menstrual cycles thanks to its comfort and cost-effectiveness, as well as environmental benefits that appeal to an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base in India.

Challenges and Limitations

Despite the growing demand for biodegradable sanitary products, there are several challenges and limitations to consider. The decomposition process can be affected by temperature, moisture, and oxygen levels. Additionally, the production process can be complex and the availability of sustainable materials may be limited in certain regions.

Predictions and Recommendations

The future of biodegradable sanitary products holds significant promise. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for sustainable products will continue to grow. To address the challenges and limitations, further research is needed to develop more efficient production processes and to improve the compostability of biodegradable sanitary pads. Governments and organisations can play a crucial role by promoting sustainable practices and providing incentives for developing eco-friendly products.

Conclusion

The truth about biodegradable sanitary products is complex and multifaceted. While these products offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional sanitary napkins, it is essential to understand their composition, decomposition time, environmental impact, health concerns, and cost.





As consumers, we must be aware of the differences between biodegradable and compostable products and demand more transparency from manufacturers. By working together, we can create a more sustainable future for our planet and for the women who use these products.

(Kiriti Bikram Acharjee is the Co-Founder and CEO of Healthfab.)