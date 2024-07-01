Co-shooting spaces serve as hubs for creativity and innovation

“I’ve heard of co-working spaces. What are co-shooting spaces?” you ask.

To put it simply, a co-shooting space is a collaborative studio equipped to accommodate multiple shoots in tandem. This means an entire studio doesn’t have to be blocked for just one shoot–even if it’s a quick photoshoot that will wrap up in a couple of hours. By extension, the costs come down, because you don’t have to pay a full day’s rent just as a penalty for going into extra time.

This solves a multifaceted problem for budding content creators: first class production value at economy rates.

As a creator’s success grows in the form of views and followers, scaling up the production value of the content becomes a step they cannot skip. They must begin budgeting for equipment like sound, camera, lighting, and whatever else they need to keep their audience engaged. From the followers’ point of view, they feel rewarded when they consume well produced content that looks good and sounds good. This creates a validation loop between the loyal followers and the content creator.

Customisable and cost-effective

This is where co-shooting spaces come in. They can go beyond traditional studios and solve a major pain point for the creator. How? By empowering creators to produce content at the highest possible quality, without stressing about the cost.

What sets co-shooting spaces apart is the availability of a customisable space, high quality equipment, and even a production crew who can help the creator elevate their concept to a magnum opus. From the creator’s perspective, this relieves a lot of pressure. They can now think truly big, because their creativity doesn’t have to be limited by how it will be executed.

Whether it’s dynamic backgrounds for vertically oriented content (like Reels and YT Shorts) or elaborated set pieces for short films and promotional videos, co-shooting spaces can take the shape of whatever the creator requires. Imagine a boggart from Harry Potter, except it’s your dream coming to life instead of the stuff of your nightmares.

Also Read Driving the creator economy, this startup lets you own a share of your favourite creator

Here’s an example of the flipside.

Let’s say a content creator has a friend who owns a beautiful café space, and it’s great for shooting videos. It’s got the perfect lighting, amazing acoustics, and comes at almost no cost. While this is an ideal scenario, and everyone must have such a friend, there’s still one bottleneck. The creator cannot use the café during business hours. So, no matter when inspiration strikes, there’s always going to be a timer on the shoot schedule.

Good quality is also how the audience judges how serious a creator is about delivering content, and whether they can expect the same quality consistently. And consistency directly fuels growth. The audience is smart enough to understand that when something looks great, it’s the result of meticulous effort and good work ethics.

Creative, collaborative spaces

Speaking of work ethics, co-shooting spaces can become creative safe spaces where artists come to focus on their project. Much like co-working spaces provide an ‘office’ space for anyone who likes to separate home and work environments.

But that’s not all. Another value of co-shooting spaces is the possibility of spontaneous networking. In the media landscape, who you are isn’t just defined by what you do. Who you know also matters a great deal.

These impromptu run-ins can open doors to collaborations–collaborations that would usually require the creator to jump through many hoops.

Apart from their obvious potential to reach a wider audience and boost following, collaborations are also greatly appreciated by fans. It makes the fans feel like they are watching a multiverse come to life. And when there’s a multiverse involved, everyone knows they can expect a sequel.

Co-shooting spaces may appear to be a plug-and-play model at first glance, but they are in a unique position to be a powerful platform.

Co-shooting spaces can bring together artists from all schools of thought and be a sandbox for revolutionary content, fostering a community who don’t have to fret about logistics.

The author is the founder & CEO of Whoppl, a content-to-commerce company.

Image courtesy : Whoppl Studios

Feature image: Nihar Apte