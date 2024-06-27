This entrepreneur couple is helping parents understand and nurture their kids through astrology

Raising children is one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences in life. Parents always want to do everything in their power to ensure that their child has the best possible future.

When Anirrud Goswami and Pushpanjali Banerji were expecting their first child, they wanted to understand the baby’s personality before birth. Goswami, who has more than a decade of experience in Vedic astrology, came up with insights based on the expected birth date of their daughter. After she was born, her traits aligned with these predictions, aiding their early understanding of her nature.

Inspired by the accuracy of these insights, they co-founded AstroJudge in 2019.

“We realised that other parents might also benefit from knowing their child’s unique traits and potential from day one. The idea was to provide parents with a comprehensive understanding of their child’s strengths, potential hobbies, and unique personality traits, making parenting more intuitive and enjoyable,” Goswami tells YourStory.

The Gurugram-based startup aims to impact the lives of parents through Vedic astrology, and offers them a different lens when it comes to tapping on their children’s potential.

AstroJudge’s flagship report, “Your Child's First Astro Report'', offers a comprehensive view of a child’s personality, emotions, hobbies, passion, career, and motivations based on their birth chart. The goal is to make parenting more intuitive and enjoyable.

Vedic astrology

Vedic astrology or Jyotishya, which originated in India 3,000-4,000 years ago, uses the Hindu concept of karma (action) to deepen personal understanding and reveal cosmic destiny, based on the belief that actions have consequences.

AstroJudge focuses on Natal Astrology, which examines a person’s birth chart and its life implications, rather than traditional branches like Horary or Muhurtha (auspicious moments).

“We are cognizant of the fact that astrology had been reduced to a tool to merely predict the future, whereas originally the ancient sages in India had intended for this knowledge to be used as a sacred means for understanding man’s mystical connection with the Universe,” says Banerji, who leads business and marketing at AstroJudge.

With over 15 years of experience in building and marketing international brands, she was also the Brand Director for Kyndal, and has led marketing for many luxury brands. She is also the founding board member of The Marketing Society in India.

Anirrud Goswami has over a decade of experience in Vedic astrology. Fascinated by mystical sciences from a young age, he learned Reiki and Pranic Healing by age 12, which led him to Vedic astrology. Before this, he worked as a corporate lawyer for 16 years.

Detailed child astrology report

Astrojudge has two offerings—'Your Child's First Astro Report’ for children; and ‘Your Complete Astro Profile’ for adults.

The child astrology report, which is typically 70 pages long, helps parents nurture their child’s personality, strengths, and challenges. The report also guides them about the child’s lucky colours, gemstones, and name selection.

The report avoids timeline-based future predictions for children under age 12, respecting the view that the first 12 years are crucial for their horoscope to unfold.

“We redefined astro reports as tools for enhancing self-awareness and understanding one’s true potential as intended by their birth-chart planets. Our approach avoids unnecessary astrological jargon, focusing instead on leveraging birth-chart insights for tangible internal changes that naturally manifest in external transformations,” says Goswami.

The report takes around 12- 48 hours to produce, and uses language that is easy to understand and avoids complex charts and calculations.

The platform does not advocate for astrological remedies, and offers guidance to help parents support their child's development.

AstroJudge’s “Your Complete Astro Profile” is a detailed report for adults, and offers insights into personality, karmic lessons, career, and relationships. This was launched in October 2023.

Team and operations

Currently, AstroJudge has a 14-member team, which includes an astrologer with more than 12 years of experience in the field of Parashari Jyotish, Prashna Shastra, and Modern Scientific Astrology.

Each report undergoes rigorous quality control and is reviewed by the founders.

AstroJudge operates via a web application and does not have a mobile app. Users can order and receive reports through the website.

The platform ensures data privacy and does not share client information. “We have strict legal and digital protocols to ensure safety and security of our client’s personal data. We don’t share data with any third-party as a matter of policy,” Banerji explains.

AstroJudge competes with players like New Delhi-based spiritual-tech startup ﻿AstroTalk﻿ and Noida-based ﻿InstaAstro﻿.

“Our personalised reports focus on a child's unique personality, strengths, and challenges, diverging from platforms that emphasize birth chart analysis and horoscope readings. We refrain from promoting astrological remedies or rituals, opting instead to provide essential astrological insights for informed parenting decisions,” Banerji says.

Use case

Ravi and Sunita Sharma, parents of eight-year-old Aryan, sought to understand his quiet and introspective nature and his fascination with intricate details and patterns.

Upon hearing about AstroJudge from a friend, they decided to explore it to gain insights into Aryan’s personality. The report highlighted Aryan’s strong analytical and creative abilities, attributing his preference for solitary and structured activities to his astrological influences.

Recognising his potential in fields like engineering or graphic design, Ravi and Sunita used the report’s recommendations to guide Aryan's development. They enrolled him in a robotics club and art classes focusing on design, adjusted his study environment, and introduced him to small group activities and playdates to enhance his social skills and nurture his interests effectively.

“We needed to educate the market about the benefits of Vedic astrology in child development, which involved overcoming skepticism and building trust among potential customers,” Banerji recalls, while talking about the challenges.

The market and future plans

The Indian astro market is valued at approximately Rs 30,000 crore ($4 billion) and forecasts it to reach Rs 50,000 crore ($6.5 billion) by 2025, according to a joint report by FICCI and Ernst & Young.

AstroJudge charges Rs 1,699 for the children’s astrology report, and the adults’ report costs Rs 999, with future pricing based on comprehensiveness and focus area.

Bootstrapped with Rs 1 crore, the startup has generated around Rs 5 crore in revenue, and has grown 16X in the last financial year.

It claims to have served over 75,000 customers till now, including parents and young adults aged 25-45, as well as older individuals seeking to understand their life journey and challenges.

The company has expanded internationally, including the US, with plans to enter Canada and the UK in the coming years.

The startup plans to serve one million customers globally, including India, with a projected annual revenue exceeding Rs 25 crore by the end of 2026.