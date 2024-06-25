D2C dairy startup Sid's Farm raises $10M in Series A from Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office

D2C dairy brand ﻿Sid's Farm﻿ has raised $10 million in Series A round co-led by ﻿Omnivore﻿ and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO).

The Telangana-based startup aims to utilise the funds to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products. It will also use the capital to build a robust team and attract and retain top talent across various functions.

Founded in 2016 by Dr Kishore Indukuri, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Sid's Farm is a mass premium dairy brand that controls the entire value chain of milk and milk products by sourcing directly from farmers and conducting rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain to ensure nutrient-dense, additive-free milk.

"We are thrilled to have this immense support from Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office. Their belief in our vision and commitment to providing consumers with great quality adulterant-free milk and dairy products is a tremendous validation of our efforts. This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone," said Dr Kishore.

The startup has a range of products such as whole buffalo and cow milk, double-toned buffalo milk, buffalo and cow ghee, buffalo and cow butter, buffalo and cow curd, probiotic curd, paneer, doodh peda, buttermilk and lassi.

“According to a report by IMARC Group, the dairy industry in India reached a size of ₹16,792 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach ₹49,953 billion by 2032. Premium dairy brands and products over D2C platforms are expected to lead this growth. We see Sid’s Farm emerging as a key player in this space with its commitment to antibiotic-free, hormone-free, preservative-free milk and milk products,” said Reihem Roy, Partner at Omnivore.