﻿Hero MotoCorp﻿ will increase its stake in electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy, purchasing an additional 2.2% stake for around Rs 124 crore.

In a filing with the stock exchanges, Hero MotoCorp's board said the investment is being made by purchasing additional shares from an existing shareholder of ﻿Ather Energy﻿.

This follows an earlier share purchase by the leading two-wheeler brand in Ather for an additional 3% stake, totalling Rs 140 crore.

Hero MotoCorp is a key investor in Ather, which also has the likes of Tiger Global and GIC of Singapore on its captable.

Recently, Ather raised Rs 286 crore through a combination of debt and equity, with venture debt firm Stride Ventures investing Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures. Ather co-founders Tarun Sanjay Mehta and Swapnil Babanlal Jain pumped in Rs 43.28 crore each through Series F compulsory convertible preference shares.

The funding round follows nine months after the IPO-bound firm secured Rs 900 crore from existing stakeholders Hero MotoCorp and GIC through a rights issue.

Ather Energy reported a turnover of Rs 1,753.8 crore for FY24, as compared with Rs 1,784 crore in FY23.

Founded in 2013, the Bengaluru-based EV company designs and manufactures two-wheelers with three brands—Ather 450X, Ather 450 Plus, and Ather 450S. It also has a network of over 1,400 charging stations across 100 cities.

Ather is one of the leading brands in the Indian two-wheeler EV market, with its closest competitor being Ola Electric.