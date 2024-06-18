Dr Dinesh Shahra is one of India’s most eminent agriculture sector industrialists and the person largely credited with India’s Yellow Revolution, which saw the country increase the production of oilseeds to achieve self-reliance.

Born into a farmer family in Bandar near Indore, Shahra learnt the values of discipline and hard work at an early age. A thinker and a believer, he firmly believed that agriculture could be the driving force of the Indian economy. He and his family were instrumental in identifying soybean as a vital crop that could not only ensure nutritional security in the country but also go a long way in enhancing farmers’ income.

Ruchi Soya started operations in 1972, playing an important role in enhancing oilseed production and ushering in the Yellow Revolution. Under Shahra’s leadership, Ruchi Soya became a public limited company in 1986. With the liberalisation of the Indian economy in 1991, he adopted world-class technologies and equipment to ensure top-notch quality production and innovation to meet global competition.

Over time, the company established 11 soybean processing plants in the country and became the largest manufacturer of soya foods, with a presence across the entire value chain in upstream and downstream businesses with secured plantations. Dr. Dinesh Shahra is the visionary behind India's leading food brands Nutrela, Mahakosh, Ruchi Soya, Ruchi Gold and The Dinesh Shahra Foundation.

Shahra is known for his entrepreneurial achievements, but he is also equally committed to philanthropy. The Dinesh Shahra Foundation supports several initiatives related to education, health rural development, women empowerment, sustainability and others.

He also devotes significant time and energy to raising awareness about the traditional Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family) through his literary work of Sanatan Living. He also believes in sharing his knowledge and regularly interacts with young entrepreneurs to share his insights and experiences with them.

The life story and success of the industrialist and philanthropist are truly an inspiration for many.