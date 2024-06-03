In an era where technology drives business success, mastering the balance between speed and security in DevOps is more critical than ever. ‘The Agile Odyssey’, an exclusive event hosted by JFrog in association with YourStory, delved into this very balance, offering insights that could redefine your approach to DevOps and DevSecOps.

At the heart of The Agile Odyssey was the perennial challenge of balancing speed and security in DevOps. Sidhesh Iyer, Regional Sales Head, JFrog, kicked off the event by addressing this fundamental issue. He highlighted the increasing importance of secure software delivery, especially in the realm of connected devices and edge computing. The discussions were not just theoretical—they offered practical insights crucial for any organisation looking to enhance its DevOps practices.

Understanding software supply chain attacks

One of the focal points of the event was the keynote session, ‘Understanding Software Supply Chain Attacks: Risks and Resilience’. Iyer, an expert in this field, shared eye-opening insights into the vulnerabilities within the software supply chain. He explained how attackers exploit stages like curation, build, release, and production to inject malicious code. As many as 93% of organisations believe they are prepared for such attacks, yet 64% lack the necessary knowledge of their mechanics, and the session underscored the need for enhanced security measures.

JFrog’s evolution from a binary management tool to a comprehensive software supply chain platform was also discussed. Iyer highlighted features like impact path analysis, which identifies vulnerabilities in transitive dependencies, and automated curation for approved open-source packages. These tools are essential for anyone serious about securing their software supply chain.

Empowering financial organisations through DevOps and DevSecOps

The event also addressed the specific challenges faced by financial organisations in implementing DevOps and DevSecOps practices, particularly in India and the APAC region.

Harpreet Singh, Technical Success Manager, JFrog presented a compelling case study that demonstrated how DevOps and DevSecOps is empowering global and Indian financial giants such as Fidelity, Citi, ADB, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and many other financial institutions. The discussion focused on governance, regulations, and compliance, which are significant hurdles in the financial industry’s software development lifecycle.

He emphasised the importance of integrated security management and scalable DevOps solutions to address the complexities of the financial sector. A notable success story was shared about a banking customer who leveraged JFrog's services to consolidate multiple vendors, streamline operations, and enhance compliance while addressing security vulnerabilities efficiently.

Building a resilient DevOps community

The Agile Odyssey wasn’t just about sessions but about creating a vibrant community. Attendees had the chance to network, share experiences, and build connections that could drive future innovations in DevOps and DevSecOps. This sense of community and collaboration makes events like The Agile Odyssey invaluable.

By bringing together industry leaders and experts, JFrog and YourStory created a platform that addressed current challenges and set the stage for future innovations. The knowledge shared and connections made at this event will undoubtedly influence the direction of DevOps practices in the years to come.