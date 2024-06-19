Why are Milk Prices Rising in India?

As the largest milk producer globally, contributing 26.64% of the world’s milk production, India’s dairy industry is both a powerhouse and a reflection of its agricultural intricacies. Despite a substantial increase in production from 187.3 million tonnes in 2018-19 to 236.35 million tonnes in 2023-24, milk prices have continued to climb. Recent hikes by major brands like Amul, Mother Dairy, and Nandini of approximately Rs. 2 per liter highlight a concerning trend. So, what’s causing this surge in milk prices? Let's delve deeper into the factors driving this uptrend.

Rising Input Costs

The primary culprit behind the rising milk prices is the increase in input costs. According to Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF (Amul), the recent price hike is a necessary step to compensate farmers for the escalating production costs. This sentiment is echoed by Mother Dairy, which notes that only a 3-4% price increase is passed on to consumers, striking a balance between producer and consumer interests.

Cattle Feed Prices

Cattle feed is a critical component in milk production, and its prices have soared significantly since 2022. Quality grains, bran, and molasses, essential for cattle growth and milk yield, have become more expensive. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) states that cattle need 2-3% of their body weight in dry matter. However, there’s a dire shortage of dry fodder, which constitutes up to 70% of livestock costs. Mainland regions face a 25% shortage, while northeastern states and Himachal Pradesh are grappling with shortages as high as 90%. This scarcity is primarily due to erratic monsoons and reduced agricultural land.

Fodder, comprising whole plants or parts of plants used as livestock feed, has also been impacted by unpredictable monsoons and shrinking agricultural land. These challenges have strained the availability and cost of cattle feed, directly influencing milk production costs.

Disease and Health Issues

Between 2022 and 2023, nearly a million cattle were affected by lumpy skin disease, significantly reducing milk production. Such health crises in livestock have immediate and profound impacts on milk supply, contributing to price increases.

Fuel and Packaging Costs

Higher fuel and packaging costs have further compounded milk production expenses. These increased operational costs are reflected in the retail prices, impacting consumers directly.

Demand-Driven Commodity

Milk is a perishable, demand-driven commodity, meaning that with a growing population, the demand for milk will inevitably rise. Unlike storable commodities like wheat, rice, and dal, milk’s perishability means it cannot be stockpiled to control prices. This dynamic creates constant pressure on supply chains to meet the ever-growing demand.

Regional Consumption Patterns

The spending on milk and milk products varies across different regions, influencing overall demand patterns. As consumption habits shift and regional demands fluctuate, prices are adjusted accordingly to reflect these changes.

Impact on Family Budgets

The continuous rise in milk and milk product prices significantly impacts family budgets. Given the essential role of milk in the Indian diet, price hikes are felt acutely by households, straining financial resources and altering consumption patterns.

In summary, the rise in milk prices in India can be attributed to a confluence of factors: escalating input costs, cattle feed shortages, livestock health issues, increased operational expenses, and the inherent demand-driven nature of milk as a commodity. As we navigate through these challenges, it’s crucial to strike a balance between fair compensation for farmers and affordability for consumers. Understanding these dynamics helps us appreciate the complexities behind the humble