Hello,

There’s a new sheriff in town at SBI.

The Financial Services Institutions Board has settled the hotly debated question: Who will lead India’s top lender?

The panel picked Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as State Bank of India's next chairman to succeed Dinesh Khara, who is set to retire on August 28.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett gave a preview of what his will would look like, warning that his support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation may end with him.

“The Gates Foundation has no money coming after my death,” Buffett told the Wall Street Journal, adding that his remaining wealth will be bequeathed to a charitable trust overseen by his three children: Howard, Susie, and Peter.

This is the second recent blow to the foundation after Melinda French Gates resigned in May to devote herself to the fight against the rollback of women’s rights in the US and around the world.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Navigating parenthood’s twists and turns

A gastronomic journey through India

Preserving the art of Kathakali

Here’s your trivia for today: In what 1976 thriller does Robert De Niro famously say "You talkin' to me?"

Interview

For many parents, the quest for ‘good’ parenting can feel overwhelming. But Swati Jagdish, mental health expert and influencer, popularly known as Maya’s Amma on Instagram, emphasises that there's no single right way to raise children.

Jagdish and her NGO, Coimbatore Parenting Network, educate people on subjects including lactation counselling, sex education, behaviour analysis, and parenting. In her view, parenting is about navigating a system built on your values.

Alternative approaches:

Positive parenting doesn't involve dictating every move your child makes, but rather guiding them, Jagdish emphasises, adding, “If we equip them with the right values and help them discover their passions, they'll find their own path in life."

Positive parenting fosters a sense of autonomy and self-belief, says Jagdish. Children learn to make their own choices, navigate challenges, and discover their passions, all with the support and guidance of their parents.

Traditionally, formal schooling has been the go-to option, but parents are increasingly opting for alternative approaches like homeschooling, allowing them to take a more hands-on approach to their child's education and create a curriculum that aligns with their values and their child's unique needs.

Wine and Food

Inspired by the celebratory structures in Jaipur, Idylll, designed by Bengaluru-based The Purple Ink Studio, reflects the intricate details of the city’s heritage.

Opening its doors to food enthusiasts and drink connoisseurs earlier this month, Idylll celebrates India’s rich heritage and culinary creativity through a holistic sensory experience not just through the surroundings but also through its crafted cuisine.

Tradition meets modernity:

The menu pays homage to age-old recipes and cooking techniques of Indian states, while adding a contemporary twist to it—like the Baingan Chokha Hummus with baked sattu chips, smoked green chilli and achaar foam, or the Paneer Changezi Taco in rumali shell, with jalapeno raita and cheese podi.

“Much like the ageing process of a tree trunk, the culinary creations (at Idylll) are not rushed, allowing the flavours to develop and mature, while creating dishes that are layered with complexity and nuance,” says Co-founder Namokar Jain.

The restaurant will keep changing its menu across seasons—to incorporate the best of seasonal, fresh produce, and to ensure that diners get to try something new during every visit, says Jain.

Art and Culture

As generations seek solace and meaning in the cathartic energy of Kathakali, the need to preserve cultural treasures becomes crucial. This is exactly what Cochin Cultural Centre, located in the cultural hub of Fort Kochi, is striving to achieve with conscious efforts—for Kathakali performances to flourish for future audiences to experience, appreciate, and carry forward.

Expressive art form:

Founded in 1978 by the late Sukumaran Nedungadi, Cochin Cultural Centre is on a mission to preserve Kathakali while making it accessible and engaging for the younger generation.

To preserve art forms like Kathakali in this fast-paced world, it is necessary to change how we deliver them, aligning with the needs of the audience, believes Sharathkumar Sukumar, who now runs the centre.

Apart from Kathakali performances, the cultural centre also offers regular coaching classes in various Kerala art forms, such as Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kalaripayattu, Parisakali, Theyyam, Opana, and Margam Kali, to ensure the rich cultural heritage of the state thrives for generations to come.

News & updates

Stepping down: The boss of British health and beauty retailer Boots is quitting after US owner Walgreens Boots Alliance's plans for a sale or stock market listing of the chain stalled, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Uncanny valley: Amazon hired top executives and other employees from startup Adept AI Labs Inc to bolster the development of artificial general intelligence, an advanced version of AI that can think like a human.

Slow and steady: Swiss food giant Nestle is targeting stable growth in sales volumes from the second quarter throughout the remainder of the year as cost inflation eases, its CEO told Swiss weekend paper “Schweiz am Wochenende”.

In what 1976 thriller does Robert De Niro famously say "You talkin' to me?"

Answer: Taxi Driver, where De Niro stars as a nighttime New York City cabbie.

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.