Perplexity AI vs ChatGPT: Which AI Tool Reigns Supreme in 2024?

A detailed comparison of Perplexity AI and ChatGPT, focusing on primary use cases, interaction styles, features, and user experiences.

Wednesday June 12, 2024 , 3 min Read

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, Perplexity AI and ChatGPT have emerged as two formidable tools, each with distinct strengths. Here's a detailed comparison to help you understand which AI tool suits your needs best.

Primary Use Cases

Perplexity AI: Perplexity AI excels in delivering accurate, source-cited information, making it ideal for research and data analysis. It functions like a supercharged search engine, gathering and summarising content from a variety of sources, which is particularly beneficial for academic and professional research contexts. Its ability to access the internet in real-time ensures up-to-date responses​.

ChatGPT: ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI's GPT architecture, is a versatile AI that can handle a wide array of tasks. From drafting emails and creating social media posts to solving logic problems and coding, ChatGPT is a jack-of-all-trades. Its conversational abilities make it excellent for customer service, tutoring, and creative writing.

Interaction Style

Perplexity AI: The interaction with Perplexity AI is more structured and information-centric. It focuses on delivering precise, fact-based answers with citations, which is crucial for users who prioritise accuracy and depth of information​.

ChatGPT: In contrast, ChatGPT offers a more engaging and human-like conversational experience. It is capable of handling nuanced dialogues and providing creative responses, making it suitable for applications that require natural language interaction and creative problem-solving.

Features and Capabilities

Perplexity AI:

  • Search Engine Integration: Perplexity AI leverages multiple sources to provide detailed answers, often citing 20 or more references for comprehensive responses.
  • Specialised Models: It uses a combination of GPT-4, Claude 2.1, Gemini Pro, and its own exclusive model for paid users, enhancing its research capabilities​.
  • Real-time Data: The ability to access current information sets Perplexity AI apart in scenarios where up-to-date knowledge is essential​.

ChatGPT:

  • Multimodal Capabilities: ChatGPT can process text, images, and audio inputs, offering a richer, more interactive experience. This includes the integration of DALL-E for image generation from textual descriptions​.
  • Customisable GPTs: Users can create and publish custom GPT versions tailored to specific needs, expanding the tool's versatility​.
  • Wide Application Range: From generating code to crafting detailed content, ChatGPT's broad applicability is one of its strongest suits​.

User Experience and Accessibility

Perplexity AI: Perplexity AI offers a clean, user-friendly interface with features like a Discover page, Chrome extension, and mobile apps for easy access. It also allows users to see the sources and related topics directly within the results, enhancing the overall user experience​.

ChatGPT: While ChatGPT lacks a dedicated mobile app, it compensates with a straightforward interface that supports dark mode, chat history, and customisation options. The platform is highly accessible and continuously updated to refine its capabilities​.

Choosing between Perplexity AI and ChatGPT depends on your specific needs:

  • For in-depth research and accuracy: Perplexity AI is the better choice with its robust data sourcing and real-time information capabilities.
  • For conversational AI and versatility: ChatGPT excels with its engaging dialogue abilities and wide range of applications.

