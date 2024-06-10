SaaS firm Kissflow lays off 45-50 employees
The impacted employees, spanning India, the US, and UAE, were part of a workforce exceeding 400 prior to the layoffs.
Low-code SaaS platform Kissflow has laid off 45-50 employees across multiple functions of sales, marketing, and product development. According to MoneyControl, the layoffs were due to a product shutdown and subsequent annual performance reviews.
YourStory has reached out to Kissflow with queries.
Founded by Suresh Sambandam in 2012, the Chennai-based company provides cloud-based business process management (BPM) and workflow automation platform that helps organisations streamline their operations.
Some of its clientele include Fortune 500 brands such as, McDermott, Motorola Solutions, and Danone.
In 2022, the company made headlines when its five senior executives were gifted with BMW 5 Series cars, each worth about Rs 1 crore, in recognition of their long-standing association with the company.
