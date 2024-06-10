SaaS firm Kissflow lays off 45-50 employees

Low-code SaaS platform Kissflow has laid off 45-50 employees across multiple functions of sales, marketing, and product development. According to MoneyControl, the layoffs were due to a product shutdown and subsequent annual performance reviews.

The impacted employees, spanning India, the US, and the UAE, were part of a workforce exceeding 400 before the layoffs.

YourStory has reached out to Kissflow with queries.

Founded by Suresh Sambandam in 2012, the Chennai-based company provides cloud-based business process management (BPM) and workflow automation platform that helps organisations streamline their operations.

Some of its clientele include Fortune 500 brands such as ﻿PepsiCo﻿, McDermott, Motorola Solutions, and Danone.

In 2022, the company made headlines when its five senior executives were gifted with BMW 5 Series cars, each worth about Rs 1 crore, in recognition of their long-standing association with the company.

Several SaaS firms in India have conducted layoffs recently due to various factors such as market downturn and shifting focus to new markets. Last year, ﻿Chargebee﻿laid off 10% of its workforce, affecting 100 to 120 employees across multiple departments.