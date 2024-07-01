Social platform Pepul secures $4M in pre-series A funding

Social media startup Pepul Tech Pvt Ltd has secured a funding of $4 million in its pre-series A round.

The company plans to use the latest funding for advancing its two key products–Pepul, a B2C platform; and Workfast.ai, a B2B SaaS platform.

The investment was led by a “notable” family office in Tamil Nadu, along with existing investors. However, Pepul did not reveal the name of the family office.

According to data company Tracxn, Pepul's existing investors include Hourglass Venture Partners and Girish Mathrubootham, among others.

“We’re very happy that a lot of great entrepreneurs and credible investors bet on our passionate team and our vision. The round was raised in a couple of meetings after visiting our office and the team,” said Suresh Kumar G, Founder and CEO, Pepul.

Pepul was conceptualised as a positive social media platform, and has now evolved into a dynamic positive social app specifically catering to career development and job opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Born out of their own necessity to streamline communication, collaboration, and project management processes, Workfast.ai offers a comprehensive platform to optimise project and task management, enabling teams to operate with greater efficiency and agility, it added.

The Chennai-headquartered platform also provides access to mentorship, discovering job opportunities and internships, and engaging with career-enhancing content curated by mentors.

The team, which currently has 40 employees, sees itself building a multi-billion-dollar company through workfast.ai, catering to the medium and large enterprises in the next five years.