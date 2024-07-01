Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

Social platform Pepul secures $4M in pre-series A funding

The Chennai-based startup plans to use the latest funding for advancing its two key products–Pepul, a B2C platform; and Workfast.ai, a B2B SaaS platform.

Abha Warrier43 Stories
Social platform Pepul secures $4M in pre-series A funding

Monday July 01, 2024 , 2 min Read

Social media startup Pepul Tech Pvt Ltd has secured a funding of $4 million in its pre-series A round.

The company plans to use the latest funding for advancing its two key products–Pepul, a B2C platform; and Workfast.ai, a B2B SaaS platform.

The investment was led by a “notable” family office in Tamil Nadu, along with existing investors. However, Pepul did not reveal the name of the family office.

According to data company Tracxn, Pepul's existing investors include Hourglass Venture Partners and Girish Mathrubootham, among others.

“We’re very happy that a lot of great entrepreneurs and credible investors bet on our passionate team and our vision. The round was raised in a couple of meetings after visiting our office and the team,” said Suresh Kumar G, Founder and CEO, Pepul.

Workfast

Pepul was conceptualised as a positive social media platform, and has now evolved into a dynamic positive social app specifically catering to career development and job opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Born out of their own necessity to streamline communication, collaboration, and project management processes, Workfast.ai offers a comprehensive platform to optimise project and task management, enabling teams to operate with greater efficiency and agility, it added.

Also Read
Indian deeptech startups count surges in 2023 but funding plummets 77%: report

The Chennai-headquartered platform also provides access to mentorship, discovering job opportunities and internships, and engaging with career-enhancing content curated by mentors.

The team, which currently has 40 employees, sees itself building a multi-billion-dollar company through workfast.ai, catering to the medium and large enterprises in the next five years.

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Funding
  • Pre Series A
  • Pepul
  • social platform
  • Just In