YourStory Media, in association with Longhouse Consulting, is set to launch India's CTO Excellence Awards at the India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024 in Bengaluru.

The initiative aims to recognise and celebrate exceptional contributions by 22 tech leaders who have successfully disrupted India's technology landscape in the past decade and brought in technical innovation.

"Through India's CTO Excellence Award awards, we aim to inspire the next generation of tech leaders and set a benchmark for excellence in technology leadership," said Anshuman Das, Co-founder and CEO, Longhouse Consulting.

The awards ceremony will be held at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru on June 21, 2024. The honours will be presented during India Tech Leaders Conclave 2024, which will gather 200 of India’s top tech visionaries and leaders.

"YourStory has always been at the forefront of celebrating the builders of new India. With India's CTO Excellence Awards, our goal is to bring well-deserved recognition to the tech leaders who have played crucial roles behind the scenes, shaping their company's success and India’s tech story," said Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory.

The awards are decided based on comprehensive criteria, including the number of years spent by nominees in a CTO role, their impact on business growth, intellectual property contributions and innovations, and their leadership and mentorship responsibilities undertaken.

They will specifically exclude founder-CTOs and will focus on professional engineering leaders who have scaled their functions from the ground up rather than inheriting established teams.

The awards aim to inspire, mentor, and shape the next decade of India's tech leadership.