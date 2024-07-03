AI added speed to dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in India: OpenAI senior executive

Artificial intelligence (AI) has added speed to the already dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, and AI's concrete use cases are emerging in areas like agriculture, healthcare, and education, Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President of ﻿OpenAI﻿, said on Wednesday.

Narayanan, while speaking at the Global India AI Summit, lauded India's AI mission, terming it a "shining example" for not just the Global South but the entire world.

OpenAI is committed to supporting India AI mission's application development initiative to ensure that Indian developers can build on its models and deliver social benefit at scale, he said.

"We really look to continuing conversation with the Ministry (IT Ministry) and gauging where we might be able to add the most value," he said.

Citing concrete use cases of AI in India, he said in agriculture, the new-age technology is making it possible to provide more support to farmers in rural communities, while in education, offering personalised learning at scale is a "massive opportunity".

"The final shining example is the India AI Mission itself, and it sets a great example not just in the Global South, but for around the world, for what an end-to-end public investment in generative AI might entail," he said.