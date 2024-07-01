India to host Global India AI Summit on July 3, 4 to promote ethical and inclusive AI

The Government of India is hosting the 'Global India AI Summit' in New Delhi on July 3 and 4 to promote ethical and inclusive AI (artificial intelligence) growth through collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The Global India AI Summit 2024, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will bring together AI experts from various fields to discuss key issues and challenges pertaining to the emerging technology.

The event aims to promote collaboration and knowledge exchange among global AI stakeholders, establish India as a global leader in AI innovation, and ensure the benefits of AI are accessible to all, said a press statement.

India, as the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, will also host member countries and experts to promote safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.

The government's IndiaAI Mission focuses on advancing AI across India, which includes establishing a scalable AI computing ecosystem with over 10,000 GPUs through public-private partnerships and creating a marketplace for AI-as-a-service and pre-trained models, said the statement.

The mission also strives to promote AI applications in critical sectors, enhance AI education through courses and data and AI labs in Tier II and III cities, and support deeptech AI startups with streamlined funding.

Additionally, it emphasises responsible AI development by implementing responsible AI projects, developing indigenous tools, and establishing guidelines for ethical and transparent AI technologies.

As part of the mission, the IndiaAI Innovation Centre is dedicated to developing indigenous multimodal and domain-specific models for diverse industries, while the IndiaAI Datasets Platform provides access to high-quality non-personal datasets, aiding Indian startups and researchers in AI model development, said the statement.