Healthtech platform Watch Your Health raises $5M from Cornerstone Ventures, Conquest Global

Healthtech startup ﻿WatchYourHealth﻿ has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Cornerstone Ventures from India and Conquest Global from Singapore .

The Mumbai-based startup will use the capital to scale its operations and expand its user base both domestically and internationally. The startup also plans to grow its sales teams and enable new investments to enhance its technological infrastructure and platform capabilities.

“This investment will enable us to enhance our technological infrastructure, expand our user base, and introduce innovative health management solutions," said Ratheesh Nair, Co-founder at Watch Your Health.

"Our mission is to transform the way people manage their health by leveraging AI-driven insights and personalised care. We believe proactive health management is the key to a healthier future, and this funding brings us closer to achieving that goal,” he added.

Founded in 2015, Watch Your Health helps insurers and pharmaceutical companies enhance the experience and engagement with their customers. The B2B platform augments the capabilities of the consumer apps of insurers and pharma companies and provides insights based on the data collected from devices such as fitness trackers and health records.

“It (the platform) not only improves persistence with intelligent algorithms to enable underwritten premium discounts, but more importantly improves health and wellbeing with this continuous engagement leading to lower claims for insurance companies," said Nanika Kakkar, Partner, Cornerstone Ventures.





"Truly built from India for a healthier India. What we like the best about the platform is the ease with which it is able to attribute the value it is creating for its clients and that impact is telling and consistent–leading to a value-share driven business model,” he added.

The company has partnered with several healthcare providers to integrate their services into the Watch Your Health platform. Notable partners include Watania Takaful and Shalina Healthcare in the UAE.