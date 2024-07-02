ISRO's Bhuvan: 10x More Detailed Than Google Maps

ISRO Chief S. Somanath revealed the successful development and launch of Geoportal-Bhuvan, a significant milestone for India's national space agency. Bhuvan is set to redefine the landscape of geospatial data dissemination by offering ten times more detailed information compared to global giants like Google. This advancement positions Bhuvan as a powerful tool, providing valuable insights across various sectors such as agriculture, urban planning, and disaster management.

Enhanced Data and New Tools

The introduction of Geoportal-Bhuvan marks a new era in data accessibility and utility. According to Somanath, Bhuvan's data is not only more comprehensive but also highly localised, catering to specific needs and challenges faced at the ground level. This level of detail is expected to significantly enhance decision-making processes across multiple fields.

Two new tools have been launched alongside Bhuvan, further expanding its capabilities:

Bhuvan-Panchayat: This tool is designed to empower local governance by supplying enriched datasets and analytical tools. It enables village councils (Panchayats) to make informed decisions based on detailed geospatial data, addressing local issues more effectively​. National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM): NDEM integrates critical datasets to bolster ISRO's disaster response and management capabilities. This tool aids in risk assessment and mitigation during emergencies, reflecting ISRO's commitment to leveraging space technology for societal benefits​.

Key Features and Advantages

Detailed and Accurate Data: Bhuvan excels in offering high-resolution satellite imagery and detailed mapping data. It includes information down to the village level, covering over 7.5 lakh villages and 7,500 cities, and maps over 3 crore places across India. This level of detail surpasses what Google Maps currently offers, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. Privacy-Focused: Unlike Google Maps, which often monetises user data through targeted advertising, Bhuvan is designed with a privacy-centric approach. MapmyIndia, ISRO's partner, ensures that user data is not sold or used for advertising purposes, making Bhuvan a safer choice for privacy-conscious users. Indigenous Solution: Bhuvan is a product of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, aiming to provide an indigenous solution to geospatial needs. This not only boosts national security by ensuring sensitive geospatial data remains within India but also supports local technological development. Specialised Services: Bhuvan offers a range of specialised services such as disaster management support, urban planning, and agricultural monitoring. These services utilise ISRO's extensive satellite network to provide real-time data and analytics, which are crucial for effective decision-making in various sectors.

Applications and Impact

Bhuvan's extensive geospatial data offerings provide detailed insights and resources valuable across diverse fields:

Agriculture: Farmers and agricultural planners can utilise Bhuvan's data for crop monitoring, soil health analysis, and resource management, leading to more efficient farming practices and increased productivity.

Urban Planning: Urban planners can access detailed maps and datasets to design and implement infrastructure projects, optimise land use, and manage urban growth sustainably.

: Urban planners can access detailed maps and datasets to design and implement infrastructure projects, optimise land use, and manage urban growth sustainably. Disaster Management: The integration of NDEM enhances ISRO's capacity for disaster response. Accurate and timely data can be critical in managing natural disasters, minimising damage, and saving lives​​.

Technological Advancements

The technological advancements in Bhuvan are a testament to ISRO's dedication to innovation. By providing data that is ten times more detailed than Google's offerings, Bhuvan sets a new standard in geospatial data analytics. This increased granularity covers a wider range of information, offering stakeholders at various levels actionable insights derived from satellite imagery and other spatial data​​.





Geoportal-Bhuvan represents a significant leap forward in India's geospatial capabilities. With tools like Bhuvan-Panchayat and NDEM, ISRO is not only enhancing data access but also empowering local governance and improving disaster management. As Bhuvan continues to evolve, it stands as a cornerstone of India's digital infrastructure, offering robust solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs across the nation.