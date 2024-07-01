Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Praises Women's Disciplined and Dexterous Nature

Ola, the renowned ride-hailing platform, has been garnering attention for its forward-thinking approach towards gender equality. In a recent media briefing, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder and CEO, reiterated the company's dedication to employing women, including married women, across various roles within the organisation.

Emphasising Women's Strengths

Aggarwal highlighted that women are exceptionally disciplined and dexterous, and Ola is committed to increasing the representation of women in its workforce. He pointed out the low participation of women in India's labor force and stressed that Ola is actively working to change this narrative.

Ola's All-Women FutureFactory

In 2021, Ola Electric launched a groundbreaking initiative by establishing an all-women workforce at its FutureFactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Aggarwal proudly noted that this initiative sets a benchmark in the industry, demonstrating that women can equally contribute to the workforce. The FutureFactory is projected to employ over 10,000 women at full capacity, making it the largest women-only automotive manufacturing facility globally. Additionally, Ola is setting up a new Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu, which will also operate with an all-women workforce.

Elevating Women to Senior Management Roles

Ola is not just focusing on hiring women for junior positions but is also striving to bring more women into senior management roles. This effort is part of Ola's broader strategy to tackle the underrepresentation of women in the Indian workforce, particularly in leadership positions.

A Stark Contrast with Foxconn

Ola's inclusive hiring practices contrast sharply with the recent revelations about Foxconn's employment policies. A Reuters investigation exposed that Foxconn, Apple's largest supplier, systematically excludes married women from job opportunities at its iPhone factory in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Foxconn's discriminatory practices are based on the belief that married women have family responsibilities that make them less desirable employees. This has raised serious concerns about gender equality within the tech manufacturing sector.

Broadening the Scope of Inclusion

Ola's commitment to diversity and inclusion goes beyond gender. The company has been a pioneer in promoting LGBTQ+ rights in India. In 2018, Ola introduced gender-neutral policies, offering same-sex partner benefits and transgender-inclusive healthcare to its employees. However, in 2024, Aggarwal faced criticism for his controversial remarks on social media, where he referred to the use of gender pronouns as a "western illness." This statement led to backlash, with some accusing him of being homophobic, transphobic, and conservative.

Ola's initiatives to promote gender equality and diversity are commendable and set a positive example for the industry. By increasing the representation of women in various roles, including senior management, and establishing the largest women-only automotive manufacturing facility, Ola is paving the way for a more inclusive workforce. As the tech manufacturing industry continues to face challenges related to gender discrimination, Ola's progressive hiring practices are a step in the right direction. However, the company must continue to address any internal biases to truly foster an inclusive and equitable workplace for all.