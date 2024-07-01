Brands
News

RBI appoints Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as new ED

As executive director, he is set to look after the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange, and international departments.

Press Trust of India
Monday July 01, 2024 , 1 min Read

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as executive director with effect from Wednesday.

Chowdhury will look after three departments, including DICGC.

Prior to being promoted to executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.

Chowdhury is a chartered accountant and holds a master’s degree in economics. He is also a certified associate of IIBF.

He has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank of India. He has worked extensively in the area of supervision of financial entities.

Chowdhury has worked in the area of corporate strategy, budgeting, accounting and issue department. He has also served as a member of several committees and working groups and has been contributing to policy formulation.

Edited by Jyoti Narayan

