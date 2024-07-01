Indian Citizens Can Now Travel to Space with SERA & Blue Origin

Buckle up, my fellow Indians! The final frontier is now within reach, as Indian citizens can soon venture into the vast expanse of space as astronauts. This groundbreaking opportunity is the result of a collaboration between the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) and Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin.

Democratising Space Travel: SERA and Blue Origin's Partnership

The Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) has partnered with Blue Origin to offer Indian citizens a chance to become astronauts. This partnership aims to democratise space travel and provide opportunities for individuals from countries with limited space presence.

Blue Origin's New Shepard, a reusable suborbital rocket, will carry the selected astronauts on an 11-minute journey beyond the Karman line, the internationally recognised boundary of space at 100 km above Earth's surface. During this journey, passengers will experience several minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth.

Eligibility and the Selection Process

Any Indian citizen can participate in this historic opportunity by registering for a nominal fee of approximately $2.50, which covers verification checks. The selection process involves public voting, allowing citizens to have a voice in choosing their nation's space representative.

Candidates must meet Blue Origin's physical requirements and can campaign for votes through various platforms. The voting process will progress through three phases of elimination, with the public voting only for candidates from their respective nations or regions.

Empowering the People, Fostering Collaboration

This approach to selecting the astronauts is designed to spark national conversations about space and foster international collaboration in space exploration. The program's minimal physical requirements and training for New Shepard's flight aim to encourage diverse and inclusive participation.

"By giving communities the power to choose their astronauts, we ensure this mission is driven by people, for people. This approach will ignite national conversations on space and foster international collaboration in space exploration," said Sam Hutchison, Co-Founder of SERA.

India's Growing Space Ambitions

As India continues to make strides in its space program, this collaboration with SERA and Blue Origin opens up new possibilities for Indian citizens to contribute to and participate in the future of space exploration. India's recent achievements, including the successful landing on the Moon's southern pole, have further cemented the country's position as a rising space power.

"We're excited to have India as part of our human spaceflight programme. India has achieved remarkable milestones in its space journey the past few years, including becoming the first country to reach the Moon's south pole region. We want to make space accessible for everyone and are happy to offer this unique opportunity to an Indian citizen who wants to experience the wonders of space travel," said Joshua Skurla, Co-Founder of SERA.

Training and Preparation

The selected astronauts will undergo a three-day training program at Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas prior to their flight. This initiative not only offers a unique opportunity for Indian citizens but also aligns with India's growing ambitions in space exploration and research.

"The final six crew will arrive three days prior to the flight for training at Blue Origin's launch site in West Texas," said Phil Joyce, SVP of New Shepard.

The partnership between SERA and Blue Origin has opened up a remarkable opportunity for Indian citizens to become astronauts and experience the wonders of space travel. This initiative not only democratises space exploration but also empowers people globally to have a voice and stake in the future of space exploration. As India continues to make strides in its space program, this collaboration presents an exciting new chapter for the country's space ambitions.